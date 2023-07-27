Heat advisory issued for all of Kentucky. Lexington activates its heat watch plan

Christopher Leach
·3 min read
Graphic provided by the National Weather Service

A heat wave hitting all of Kentucky has prompted local officials to take precautionary action.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for every county in Kentucky, and it will be in effect until at least 10 p.m. Friday. Heat index levels are expected to reach triple digits Thursday and Friday afternoon, creating a risk of heat-related illnesses, the NWS said.

Temperatures are projected to reach the mid-high 90s Thursday through Saturday, according to the NWS. Heat indexes during that span are expected to exceed 100, including in Lexington, where the heat index could get up to 106.

People are encouraged to drink fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms or the shade and never leave pets or young children unattended in vehicles during a heat advisory, according to the NWS.

Lexington has declared a phase 2 heat watch from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday until Saturday, according to Lexington Emergency Management.

As part of the extreme heat plan, designated cooling centers will be available at the following locations:

  • Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street

  • Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom, 1400 Gainesway Drive

  • Lexington Parks Headquarters, 469 Parkway Drive

  • Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane, off Richmond Road

Lextran will provide free transportation on the routes serving the designated cooling locations, according to Lexington Emergency Management. The city’s aquatic facilities will also have discounted admission rates as part of the extreme heat plan.

For admission into the Tates Creek, Southland, Castlewood and Woodland Aquatic Centers, it’s $3 for adults and $2 for children. At Shillito Pool it’s $2.50 for adults and $1.50 for kids. At Douglas Pool it’s $2 for adults and $1.50 for children.

The Lexington Emergency Management Center said excessive heat can be dangerous for children, the elderly, or those with medical conditions such as asthma or breathing difficulties. People are encouraged to monitor for signs of heat-related illness and stay indoors if necessary.