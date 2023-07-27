Heat advisory issued for all of Kentucky. Lexington activates its heat watch plan

A heat wave hitting all of Kentucky has prompted local officials to take precautionary action.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for every county in Kentucky, and it will be in effect until at least 10 p.m. Friday. Heat index levels are expected to reach triple digits Thursday and Friday afternoon, creating a risk of heat-related illnesses, the NWS said.

Temperatures are projected to reach the mid-high 90s Thursday through Saturday, according to the NWS. Heat indexes during that span are expected to exceed 100, including in Lexington, where the heat index could get up to 106.

People are encouraged to drink fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms or the shade and never leave pets or young children unattended in vehicles during a heat advisory, according to the NWS.

Oppressively hot and humid through Sat, hottest temps Fri with heat index up to 109. Stay hydrated and take breaks in shade or AC if you work outside. Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle! #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/FY78IjYpbq — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) July 27, 2023

Some hot weather reminders to keep you safe and cool, https://t.co/tvpxRKnDVH pic.twitter.com/ZJ7HTqBfiP — LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) July 27, 2023

Lexington has declared a phase 2 heat watch from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday until Saturday, according to Lexington Emergency Management.

As part of the extreme heat plan, designated cooling centers will be available at the following locations:

Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street

Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom, 1400 Gainesway Drive

Lexington Parks Headquarters, 469 Parkway Drive

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane, off Richmond Road

Lextran will provide free transportation on the routes serving the designated cooling locations, according to Lexington Emergency Management. The city’s aquatic facilities will also have discounted admission rates as part of the extreme heat plan.

For admission into the Tates Creek, Southland, Castlewood and Woodland Aquatic Centers, it’s $3 for adults and $2 for children. At Shillito Pool it’s $2.50 for adults and $1.50 for kids. At Douglas Pool it’s $2 for adults and $1.50 for children.

Lexington's Phase 2 Heat Plan is now activated. Cooling centers will be open through Saturday. Pools will offer reduced admission prices, Lextran offers free transportation to cooling centers. Homeless shelters are open as well. Details here: https://t.co/ky6taI6BoT pic.twitter.com/fyyILsxJQi — LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) July 27, 2023

Free rides to cooling centers today through Saturday. Indicate you are going to a cooling center when you board:

Dunbar Community Center – Route 7

Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom – Route 3, 18

Lexington Parks Headquarters – Route 13

Lexington Senior Center – Route 1 pic.twitter.com/A34bC5pPvP — Lextran (@Lextran) July 27, 2023

The Lexington Emergency Management Center said excessive heat can be dangerous for children, the elderly, or those with medical conditions such as asthma or breathing difficulties. People are encouraged to monitor for signs of heat-related illness and stay indoors if necessary.