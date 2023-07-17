Heat advisories extended in Miami-Dade, Broward — again. Here’s what you need to know

Did someone say, “it’s getting hot in here?”

The National Weather Service on Monday extended a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward counties as the heat index, or how the temperature feels, is forecast to range from 105 to 110 degrees across South Florida.

The heat advisory will remain in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heat advisories are issued in the region when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is registered for at least two hours.

Temperatures will continue to peak in the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, the weather agency said.

“While heat indices in excess of 110 degrees could materialize in isolated areas for short periods of time across Miami-Dade county, the duration of such an event will not be long enough to warrant the issuance of an Excessive Heat Warning,” the National Weather Service said.

READ MORE: Labor contractor could’ve prevented worker’s heat-related death in Broward, OSHA says

A heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward counties was extended through 7 p.m. July 18, 2023.

On Sunday, the weather agency issued an ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ in Miami-Dade for the first time as heat indices were expected to surpass 110 degrees.

Heat advisories have marred South Florida since the beginning of July.

One culprit of the recent excessive heat has been the anomalously warm water temperatures residing just offshore.

“This has resulted in our daily sea breezes actually making the heat more oppressive, as evidenced FLL’s observations this afternoon,” the weather agency said Sunday.

READ MORE: Waters off Florida hit record high temps. Brace for fish kills, algae blooms, coral damage

Waters off the state’s southeastern coast were running about three and a half degrees higher than normal in Fahrenheit, with waters in the Florida Keys up a stunning seven degrees above average as of last week.

This can have dire consequences for state waterways battling algae blooms, coral bleaching and fish kills. It also may add powerful fuel to tropical systems that pass through the area during hurricane season.

One culprit of the recent excessive heat we have observed SFL has been the anomalously warm water temperatures residing just offshore.



This has resulted in our daily sea breezes actually making the heat more oppressive, as evidenced FLL's observations this afternoon. #flwx pic.twitter.com/tMIbrXwnJX — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 16, 2023

Miami Herald staff writer Alex Harris and intern Alan Halaly contributed to this report.