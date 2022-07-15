Heat adds Oakland University rookie, nears training camp roster limit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Jackson, Anthony Chiang
·4 min read
Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donovan Mitchell
    Donovan Mitchell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Heat hasn’t added any new players with NBA resumes so far this offseason, but Miami already is closing in on the maximum number of players permitted under contract.

Oakland University rookie forward Jamal Cain on Friday became Miami’s 18th signed player, leaving Miami two below the maximum 20 players that teams are permitted to have under contract (beyond summer league) during the offseason and training camp.

Udonis Haslem is expected to fill one of those two open spots.

Cain signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which comes with a small financial guarantee and an invitation to training camp.

Cain, 6-7, missed time in Summer League because of COVID-19 but has appeared in three games and is averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.33 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 70 percent from the foul line.

“He’s got great energy, got great bounce,” said Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, who is coaching the Heat’s summer league team in Las Vegas. “He’s a great kid. He just wants to try to do anything we can the right way.”

Cain was forced to isolate in a San Francisco hotel because of COVID-19.

“Well, to start off, man, those six days were probably the longest six days I think I ever experienced,” he said. “But to find out that I had COVID was heartbreaking for me because I was just so excited to be out here and hoop with these guys. But things happen. You got to deal with it, you got to find a way to get better from it. I’m here today. I’m just trying to continue to play, continue to get better.”

“It felt good. Just getting back out there with my teammates is an unbelievable opportunity for me and I just want to showcase what I can do, man. Those six days were long. I’m just happy to be here.”

Cain played five college seasons, with the first four coming at Marquette before finishing his collegiate career at Oakland.

He averaged 19.9 points on 49.9 percent shooting from the field and 84.1 percent shooting from the foul line and added 10.2 rebounds per game last season with Oakland and was named the 2021-22 Horizon League Co-Player of the Year. Cain transferred to Oakland in part to be closer to his hometown of Pontiac, Michigan.

Before that, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 18.3 minutes per game at Marquette; he started 30 games in four years, including 26 in his final season.

Cain said the Heat “like how I can guard multiple positions, the way I can defend, the way I can rebound, the way I can kind of be all over the floor. Just play to my strengths, trying to be athletic on the rim, trying to take advantage of mismatches and stuff like that.”

Cain said he spoke with former Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, another former Oakland University player, “about like how it is and what I need to do in order to be successful here. He told me a lot.”

Cain joins center Orlando Robinson and guard Jamaree Bouyea as summer league players signed by Miami to Exhibit 10 contracts this month.

Exhibit 10 deals do not count against the salary cap or hard cap and can be converted to a two-way contract or standard one-year minimum contract prior to the start of the regular season. In addition, Exhibit 10 contracts can pay the player from $5,000 to $50,000 if they are waived by their respective NBA team and then move on to that team’s G League affiliate and stay there at least 60 days.

Guards Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart currently hold the Heat’s two two-way contracts, but they can be waived and replaced at any time.

The Heat has continued efforts to acquire Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant and Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, but those efforts so far have been fruitless.

ESPN reported Friday that the Nets - dissatisfied with offers for Durant - may be inclined to keep Durant. Multiple reports say the Knicks are the front-runner to land Mitchell.

The Heat wraps up Summer League play with games at 10 p.m. Friday against Toronto and 11 p.m. Saturday against the Clippers, both on NBA TV.

Here’s my Friday piece comparing Tyler Herro and Donovan Mitchell.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea