Heartwarming story behind Christopher Nkunku’s goal celebration Chelsea fans can expect to see

Chelsea fans are counting down the days until Christopher Nkunku gets his first goal for the club after completing his £53million move to the club.

The long-awaited transfer is now complete and supporters should soon get to witness the French striker spearhead their attack under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

With a record of 70 goals in four seasons at RB Leipzig, Chelsea shouldn’t have to wait long for 25-year-old Nkunku to start hitting the back of the net - and possibly pull out his unique goal celebration.

Nkunku has developed a trademark over the past year of pulling a red balloon out of his sock after scoring, and blowing it up with his arms outstretched.

The move was first seen in Leipzig’s Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in November, prompting confusion from fans with some pondering if the player was a fan of Steven King’s clown-based horror ‘It’.

Alas, Nkunku soon confirmed that his celebration is in fact a shoutout to his young son.

“The ballon was for my son,” declared the striker. “He likes balloons.”

Nkunku most recently pulled out the balloon celebration when scoring the opener for Leipzig in their German Cup final win over Eintracht Frankfurt, which proved to be his last goal for the club.

Christopher Nkunku has made his balloon celebration a trademark move (Getty Images)

Typically, he has blown up a red balloon while with the Bundesliga side so perhaps he will switch to a blue one to match the colours of Chelsea.

After his long-awaited move to Stamford Bridge was confirmed, he paid tribute to the lengths the west Londoners went to to secure his services.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,” he said.

“A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.

“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.”