Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney details "daunting" intimacy scenes

Netflix

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has spoken out about her experience filming intimate scenes for season 2 of the hit Netflix coming of age drama.

Finney plays Elle Argent in the series, who is the love interest of Tao Xu (played by Will Gao).

With Tao and Elle set to build their romance in season 2, Finney’s revealed what it was like working with an intimacy coordinator for some scenes.

Netflix

Related: Heartstopper: Nick and Charlie's most swoon-worthy moments, ranked

Opening up in an interview with Elle, that took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Finney reflected on her experience filming a kissing scene with Gao.

"That was really fun," she remarked. "I mean obviously quite daunting having your first kiss scene ever. But, what was so lovely about it was to do it with Will and to really have that relationship prior from season 1, that really good friendship, and to just go through it together.

"We had an intimacy coordinator and he really helped us navigate how we kiss and just boundaries and consent."

Netflix

Related: Doctor Who’s Yasmin Finney reveals what it was like "fighting aliens" with David Tennant

Further detailing the support she received, Finney explained: "It’s just so easy to do anything in Heartstopper, because the team is so understanding.

"They’ve got everything marked out already. It’s a nice little family we’ve got that puts safety and the cast first."

Netflix

Related: Heartstopper season 2 lands perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Revealing what fans can expect to see from season 2, she teased how Tao and Elle’s relationship is set to develop in the new episodes.

"For Tao and Elle, it’s like this blossoming love that has been boiling up for a while," Finney said. "You can basically just see them grow together and fall in love together over a period of a few episodes.

"Everybody’s pulling their teeth—why can’t they get together sooner rather than later? We all worked really, really hard on it, so I’m just praying that it will pay off."

Story continues

Heartstopper season 2 is available on Netflix now.

You Might Also Like