Heartstopper: Teen LGBTQ+ Netflix drama pushing the envelope

Emma Saunders - Entertainment reporter
·7 min read

Fans of Alice Oseman's popular teen webcomic and graphic novel series Heartstopper need no introduction to the TV adaptation which drops on Netflix on Friday. They've probably had it in their diary for months.

But for the uninitiated, Heartstopper is a young adult LGBTQ+ story about two teenage boys, Charlie and Nick, who fall for each other at a secondary school, and their friends, Elle, Tao and Isaac.

Charlie and Nick - played by newcomer Joe Locke and Rocketman actor Kit Connor - are subjected to homophobic bullying by Nick's so-called friends.

Elle (Yasmin Finney), a transgender teen, has recently moved from the boys' grammar school where all her friends are, to the girls' equivalent, after also suffering cruel taunts.

Finney, who has a built up a big following on TikTok, posting about her experiences of being a young, black transgender woman in the UK, endured difficulties at school herself.

"For me, school was the same. There's always been [these] voices of toxic masculinity that just clearly aren't educated enough. And even if they are, they just want to... have a laugh, but there's a point where it crosses the line and I think that's what Heartstopper highlights. It goes on every day in high school.

"I actually started TikTok when I was in my second high school after I moved from my first because I was bullied. What I find is that the people that bullied me in high school, they're not really doing much with their lives now. And I'm actually doing great!"

Locke, who is taking his A-level exams in a couple of weeks, says he was "very lucky" with his school experience.

"My school is great and I was never bullied. Once you get to sixth form, things really change because a lot of the people who would be the ones saying things aren't there anymore, or people have grown up and realise they don't really care anymore, they can just be themselves."

But he acknowledges it's not easy for everyone.

"In general in high school, it's really hard. To be different in any way. And if you don't fit in with the tracky-wearing, vape-smoking norm, then you're likely to be pulled up on that and and seen to be different.

"I think what's beautiful about our show is that it celebrates these differences. You may think you're the weird one but actually everyone except those few tiny 'norm-fitting' people are the weird ones. And even they're probably only [like] that because they feel that's what they have to do to fit in."

He adds: "It's just as sad for them... because they've been conditioned to feel that's how they have to be to fit in and live in our society."

Social media also has a part to play, of course - in Heartstopper, many of the awkward or delicate conversations between the characters take place online.

While it can be a place of support, having a high profile on social media can also open you up to unwarranted abuse.

Finney, from Manchester, says you have to be bold to put yourself out there and know when to take a break.

"I think you have to take risks. I've always known that I want to be somebody that other people can look up at, especially the queer youth who don't necessarily know where they fit in in society. And I've always loved documenting my experience as a trans person from the age of 15, 16." (She's now 18, as is Locke).

Having curated an "amazing following over the last three years," Finney stepped back from TikTok while filming Heartstopper, which is her first professional acting project.

'Double-edged sword'

"I just wanted a break. I think sometimes you just have to step away. When I was doing TikToks back in 2019, and 2020, I would compare myself at some points... to everybody else. I just wanted to focus on myself and make sure that I'm okay mentally.

"You've just got to have a positive mindset on social media and realise that most of it isn't real, most of it is fake. It can be quite overwhelming. But I've learned to harness that... and it's definitely made me stronger. I love seeing my community doing well."

Locke also believes social media is a "double-edged sword".

"On one side, it's a lot of interaction for our generation and a lot of socialising. On the other hand, it can be overwhelming. There are times where I just have to turn my phone off. It's being aware of your boundaries.

"Netflix have been really good in helping us come to terms with what the next few weeks might be like," he adds.

It&#39;s A Sin
It's A Sin follows a group of friends during the 1980s Aids crisis

Writer Oseman has also taken time out from updating the Heartstopper web comic due to "burnout and intense stress".

Finney says: "It's always about just knowing your limits. Alice is such a hard worker, and I'm glad that they're taking a break.

"Everything they've done is just magical and to see that reaction to their work coming to life and seeing the characters fit the mould of what they made back in 2012... it's amazing."

Locke tells me Oseman was on set every day and it was "like having a bible of Heartstopper right there".

He adds: "I think it's really amazing to have a queer show that's aimed at a younger audience than say, It's A Sin, and it's very much a show that I think a lot of people would have wanted when they were younger."

Trans visibility

Finney is particularly pleased to see herself - a young black trans woman - reflected in a major new TV drama.

A recent report found LGBT representation on US TV - including on streaming platforms available in the UK - is at a high, with nearly 12% of regular characters who are LGBT, up 2.8% from last year.

The numbers come from a study by LGBT media advocacy group GLAAD.

But the study also found there were shortfalls and missing opportunities to tell a wider range of stories about LGBT characters.

The Where We Are on TV analysis looked at overall diversity of shows, including those on big streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple+ and Disney+.

"Acting has always been something that I've wanted to do, but I've just not really seen myself reflected in the media as a black trans woman, especially in the UK. I just could never see myself in the industry... [or] see myself doing well.

"But it's just been crazy how amazing the response has been for Heartstopper and just how needed... trans actors and actresses are in the industry. And I'm so happy to be part of that world."

The debate about authentic casting is still ongoing - should gay roles only be played by gay actors, for example?

Finney thinks they should.

"It's important... so the LGBT community can have a seat at the table. It's about representation. If you had trans people playing cis roles it would be even but right now, and for years and years, we've had cis people play trans characters.

"Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for The Danish Girl and then later apologised for it because he realised it's a bigger conversation. It's more about inclusivity," she says.

In fact, Redmayne didn't actually apologise but he did say he regretted taking the role.

"For so many years, especially trans people, we've just kind of been laughed at through entertainment. Queer people, trans people - we've been around for generations and millennials," Finney says.

"It's about the industry realising that they were wrong and they do need this representation."

Heartstopper is on Netflix from 22 April.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an