Heartstopper stars react to anti-LGBTQ+ protestors

Heartstopper season 1 spoilers follow.

Heartstopper stars were seen giving the middle finger to anti-Pride protestors over the weekend.

On Saturday (1 July), actors from the Netflix hit were seen on a float passing through central London, as they danced to Kylie Minogue's hit Padam Padam.

But they were soon interrupted by anti-LGBT+ protestors who were demonstrating against the annual Pride event.

Incredible: the #Heartstopper cast responded to religious protesters trying to disrupt this year's #LondonPride in the best way: by giving them the finger. #Hstwt #LondonPride2023 pic.twitter.com/QzCCOffbyW — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 1, 2023

However, instead of ignoring the protestors, a video posted to Twitter shows the cast members directing their middle fingers towards them, as well as blowing kisses.

This year marks the second time the actors have confronted the protesters, with similar scenes unfolding last year.

Heartstopper, which is based on an Alice Oseman book series by the same name, was an instant hit among Netflix viewers when the first season aired in 2022.

The coming-of-age story explores themes of sexuality and coming out and has been widely applauded by viewers for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ youth.

The second instalment returns to Netflix in August, with all the favourites returning, as well as some new cast members. A third season has already been confirmed by the streaming giant.

It will pick up after Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) officially declared their relationship before Nick came out to his mum (Olivia Colman) in an emotional scene.

An official synopsis about the new series read: "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

"With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

Heartstopper season 1 is available to stream on Netflix and season 2 lands on August 3.

