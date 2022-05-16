Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney to join Doctor Who cast

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney has been announced as the latest cast member to join Doctor Who.

She will make her debut in scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

The BBC said Finney will play a character called Rose but did not confirm whether she will debut as a new version of Billie Piper’s fan favourite Rose Tyler.

Announcing the news, incoming showrunner Russell T Davies said: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?

“You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

“We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse.”

Best ever Doctor Who
The original character of Rose was played by Billie Piper, who starred alongside both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant as the Doctor (BBC/PA)

Speaking about joining the cast Finney, who is transgender, said: “If anyone would have told eight-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life.

“I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get ready.”

Finney gained recognition for her portrayal of Elle Argent in Heartstopper – a Netflix coming-of-age drama about queer love.

The character of Rose was introduced to Doctor Who by Davies after his 2005 revival of the long-running science-fiction programme.

She was the doctor’s travelling companion, and was originally played by former child pop star turned actress Piper.

The news that Finney will join the cast comes shortly after it was announced that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa will become the 14th Doctor on the popular BBC series, after Jodie Whittaker announced last July that she would be leaving the show.

The BBC have also confirmed that ex-cast members David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return.

The duo have reunited to film scenes that are due to air next year to coincide with the anniversary celebrations.

Scottish actor Tennant, 51, first stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Time Lord with his final episode airing on New Year’s Day in 2010, with comedic actress Tate, 52, starring as companion Donna Noble.

Speaking about the pair’s return, Davies said: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.

“The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

