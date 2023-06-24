Heartstopper star teases "more mature" season 2

Netflix

Heartstopper season two is just over a month away from premiering on Netflix, and the cast has been teasing a little bit of what we can expect.

Multiple cast members appeared on the red carpet for the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards, where Darcy actor Kizzy Edgell said: "It's more mature but not in a bad way. Alice [Oseman, the creator] has made strong characters, I feel they can overcome anything."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The cast interjected to clarify that the season finds a balance between being "more serious" but still the show fans know and love.

"It's basically even more Heartstopper," Tara actor Corinna Brown added. "So much more friendship, excitement, and story. More story."

Shane Anthony Sinclair - Getty Images

Related: Heartstopper shares season 2 clip along with confirmed episode titles

These quotes echo those recently made by Oseman, who described season 2 as "darker", at least by a bit.

"Season two's... aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season one while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we're exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one," she said.

"The romances are getting a little bit more mature... it's like an elevation, I like to think, of season one."

Netflix

Related: Heartstopper boss teases challenges for Nick in season 2

Meanwhile, Joe Locke has followed up his breakout role as one of Heartstopper's two leads by landing a role in Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and teased that it's going to have a lot of resonance for LGBTQ+ people.

"The show is about misunderstood people and people who are alienated by their society for reasons that they can't control. I think that resonates a lot with the queer community," he said.

"I think there'll be some camp."

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix, where season 2 will premiere on August 3.

You Might Also Like