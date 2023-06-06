Heartstopper star shares update on 'darker' and 'more mature' s2

Netflix

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has teased the tone of season two ahead of its debut later this year.

The second season of Netflix's queer coming-of-age romantic dramedy will explore what's next for Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) now they're a couple, as well as delving into their gang of friends' love lives.

In a recent interview, Oseman, who also wrote the show and serves as executive producer, explained this second instalment will be "darker".

"Season two's... aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season one while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we're exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one," she told fans gathered at Hay Festival last weekend (via BBC).

"The romances are getting a little bit more mature... it's like an elevation, I like to think, of season one."

A little less than two months before Nick and Charlie return to our home screens, it seems that Heartstopper will treat Nick and Charlie to a little getaway to Paris.

According to some first-look pictures released earlier this year, the boyfriends will head to the City of Light with their pals for an eventful school trip.

Meanwhile, Oseman has announced that her two protagonists' journey will come to an end on paper as she's working on a sixth and final Heartstopper comic.

The fifth instalment in the series will be published in November and is currently available for pre-order, while the last volume's release date is TBC.

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix, where season 2 will premiere on August 3.

