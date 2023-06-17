‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 First Look Reveals Charlie and Nick’s First Day as Boyfriends

Netflix unveiled its first look at the highly anticipated second season of “Heartstopper,” the swoon-worthy high school coming-of-age romance that tracks the budding relationship between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

During the streamer’s Tudum fan event on June 17, “Heartstopper” co-stars Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell — who play the couple Tara and Darcy on the series — introduced the first scene of Season 2, which picks up the morning after the Season 1 finale. In that episode, Charlie and Nick officially became boyfriends, and Nick came out as bisexual to his mother, Sarah (Olivia Colman).

In the Season 2 clip, Charlie wakes up the next morning in a young love afterglow, to a text from Nick that simply reads “Hi ❤️” — which Charlie immediately declares to be a “good morning text.” From that moment, Charlie remains glued to his phone as he continually texts with Nick during his morning routine, to the deadpan amusement of Charlie’s sister, Tori (Jenny Walser).

The clip ends with Charlie and Nick meeting face to face back at school; it’s followed by a preview of the titles for the eight episodes in Season 2:

1. Out

2. Family

3. Promise

4. Challenge

5. Heat

6. Truth / Dare

7. Sorry

8. Perfect

The first season of “Heartstopper” became a sensation after it premiered in April 2022, hitting the top of Variety‘s Trending TV chart for multiple weeks. Alice Oseman, who created “Heartstopper” as a web comic and then a graphic novel series, wrote every episode of Season 2, as she did with Season 1, and Euros Lyn has returned to direct the show. Oseman and Lyn also executive produce, alongside See-Saw Films’ Patrick Walters, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.

Season 2 will debut on Netflix on Aug. 3.

