Heartstopper 's Kit Connor comes out as bi after feeling forced to by fans of the show

Netflix's queer coming-of-age dramedy Heartstopper has proven popular with fans, but some might have gone overboard with their devotion to the show, harassing one of the leads into outing himself.

On Twitter, Kit Connor came out as bisexual, noting that the decision was not fully his own.

"Back for a minute. I'm bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself," Connor wrote. "I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

EW has reached out to Connor as well as Netflix for further comment.

On the series, based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, Connor plays Nick Nelson, a star rugby player who begins to question his sexuality when he meets and befriends the openly gay Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). Romance ensues, to the flutter of viewers' hearts the world over.

In an interview with EW, Connor said that once he had read all four volumes of the graphic novel he knew it was something he had to be a part of, though he had initially auditioned for the role of Charlie.

Oseman tweeted her support for Connor, while lamenting the show's message being somehow lost to some fans.

"I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes," she wrote. "I hope all those people are embarrassed as F---. Kit you are amazing."

Season 1 of Heartstopper premiered on Netflix in April and was an almost immediate smash, getting renewed for two more seasons the following month.

