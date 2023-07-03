Hello, the first Heartstopper season 2 trailer is here

It only takes one look at Netflix's Top 10 to see people are kind of obsessed with Heartstopper. The coming of age story is based on Alice Oseman's best-selling graphic novels and follows two teenage boys, Charlie and Nick, as they navigate school, sexuality, love and heartbreak.

The first season of Heartstopper only covers the first two volumes of Alice Oseman's books, and seeing as there ares seven volumes in total, can we expect a season two of the Netflix adaptation? Here's everything we know so far, from the release date to trailer and what the cast have said.

Is there a trailer for Heartstopper season 2 yet?

Yes! The first trailer dropped on the 3rd July, and it seems like love is blossoming for everyone on the Paris trip. Sparks are flying between Charlie and Nick, who can b e heard saying "Everything is going to be perfect", while love looks to be on the horizon for both Tara and Darcy and Elle and Tao. Adorable.

Do we have any first look images at Heartstopper season 2?

The good people at Netflix shared a first look at Heartstopper season 2, which shows Nick, Charlie and the gang on a school trip to Paris:

We also see Tao and Elle getting close on a cinema date:

Netflix

Ben in the library:

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

And Darcy and Tara in front of the Parisian skyline:

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix - Netflix

So cute!

When is Heartstopper season 2's release date?

It's official, season two of Heartstopper is coming to Netflix on 3rd August - and we can't wait!

The news dropped on 24th April with the beloved cast of the series, including Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney and Joe Locke, teasing what might happen for their characters in the highly-awaited second series.

We can finally tell you…Heartstopper Season 2 comes to Netflix 3 August!!! 🍂 🍂 🍂 pic.twitter.com/I2aagRDBk9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 24, 2023

What will happen in Heartstopper season 2?

In their announcement for the release date of season two, Netflix teased some juicy details about what we can expect in the second series.

They wrote: "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!"



The creator of Heartstopper Alice Oseman has also given some major new details about what season two of Heartstopper will cover and there's a big story involving Isaac (Tobie Donovan). Oseman told Attitude that Isaac's asexuality will be put into focus for the next season, saying: "Asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world.

"I hope when it happens in Heartstopper, it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him."

Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney have both teased more dramatic, mature storylines for their characters, too, and we're so excited!

Who will star in Heartstopper season 2?

Big news! On 4th November 2022, Netflix revealed three of the new cast members who will be joining Heartstopper for season two. In a tweet, they posted: " HEARTSTOPPER S2 NEWS! Introducing... Bel Priestley as Naomi / Ash Self as Felix / Thibault De Montalembert as Stephane."

🍂🍂🍂 HEARTSTOPPER S2 NEWS! Introducing...



- Bel Priestley as Naomi

- Ash Self as Felix

- Thibault De Montalembert as Stephane pic.twitter.com/RaglbVjSii — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 4, 2022

Fans can assume all of the main characters from season one will also be back in action. Those include:



Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh

Alan Turkington as Mr Lange

Netflix

When was Heartstopper season 2 been confirmed?

As of 20th May, Netflix confirmed a second season of the much loved show is happening - and a third, too! Graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman will return as writer and creator, while Netflix announced the news with a series of photos of the cast pulling the peace sign, putting two fingers up for two more seasons! Clever.

Kit Connor and Joe Lock, who play Charlie and Nick, have previously been vocal about their hopes for a follow up, with Kit telling Cosmopolitan UK, "All of us [are keen for a season two.] Every single one of us - we all would love to come back. And hopefully if you guys enjoy this first season, then we will."

Netflix

Back in September 2022, Netflix UK and the official show account posted a video on Instagram confirming production had started. Featuring some memorable faces from series one, the video also lets the cat out of the bag that they're expanding the cast. The caption reads: "HEARTSTOPPER SEASON 2 IS OFFICIALLY IN PRODUCTION! 🍂 get ready to say hi to some brand new faces."

What could happen in season 2 of Heartstopper?

"The Paris trip!" Kit told Cosmopolitan UK. "I'd love to see more of Isaac, Elle and Tao. I'd love to see a bit more of Tori as well." Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy, added, "Darcy gets everyone drunk in Paris, so I think that would be kind of fun."

Elsewhere, a season two could also give us a more in depth look at Charlie and Nick's romance, now that they've been on their first official date to the seaside. There's no doubt Ben, who threatened to expose the secret relationship, will continue to stir up trouble, while fans are hoping to see Tao and Elle's relationship develop.

The third book's official description reads, "Charlie didn't think Nick could ever like him back, but now they're officially boyfriends. Nick's even found the courage to come out to his mum.



"But coming out isn't just something that happens once - there's Nick's older brother, and a school trip to Paris, not to mention all the other friends and family - and life can be hard, even with someone who loves you by your side. As their feelings get more serious, Charlie and Nick will need each other more than ever before."

Netflix

