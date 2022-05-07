Heartstopper 's Joe Locke Wants to Play the 'First Gay Disney Prince': 'That Would Be a Dream'

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Joe Locke attends the GQ Style magazine relaunch party and the opening of the one Hundred Hotel rooftop on April 28, 2022 in London, England (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for One Hundred Hotel & GQ Style)

Joe Locke has his sights set on his next leading man role.

The British actor, 18, said that he wants to take on more projects that "mean something" during an interview with The Independent after recently making his onscreen debut in Netflix's hit LGBTQ+ teen series Heartstopper.

"I would love to play the first gay Disney prince," Locke said. "That would be a dream."

He was selected from 10,000 young actors to play Charlie Spring in Heartstopper, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Osman. The British coming-of-age series follows the recently outed Charlie as he falls in love with Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a popular rugby player he sits next to in class.

The show also features a talented young ensemble as Charlie's friends and has received acclaim for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community. Since premiering last month on Netflix, Heartstopper has held a rare 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Locke said that he hopes "people will see themselves" in the Netflix show. "I want it to say to young queer people: 'You deserve to have this story. This happiness is not out of your reach. You do not deserve the things in a classic heterosexual love story because you happen to be queer,'" he said.

The young star also raved about working with Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, who plays Nick's mother Sarah.

"They kept her a secret for ages," Locke recounted. "Then we were on set one day and Kit whispered it to me and I started screaming."

Locke previously celebrated the show making Netflix's "Top 10 Most Watched" list. "And our show is only 4 hours long 🤯 Against shows that are like 12 hours long 🤯🤯🤯," he wrote this week on his Instagram Story.

Season 1 of Heartstopper is now available to stream on Netflix.