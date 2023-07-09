Heartstopper: Here's Everything We Know So Far About Season 2

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the second season of Heartstopper

Just over a year has passed since Heartstopper burst onto our screens, winning hearts and quickly cementing itself as one of the best TV shows of 2022.

The inclusive coming-of-age drama followed Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as they navigated teen life and considered whether their unlikely, blossoming friendship could be something more.

In a first for Netflix, the show landed a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes as viewers raced to watch it in their millions.

So it was no surprise then, when a second (and third) series was confirmed – and we’re now just weeks away from the air date.

Ahead of Heartstopper season two, here’s everything we know about the new batch of episodes…

When is Heartstopper season two out?

The whole series will land on Netflix on Thursday 3 August 2023.

Which cast members will be back?

We’re delighted to report that all of the main cast will be back for round two, led by Kit and Joe, whose characters are still loved up and officially an item (more on that later).

William Gao will also be back as Tao Xu while Yasmin Finney and Corinna Brown return as Elle Argent and Tara Jones.

Kizzy Edgell’s Darcy Olsson is going to be back on our screens too, along with Isaac Henderson actor Tobie Donovan and Rhea Norwood, who plays Imogen Heaney.

🍂 Here's your first look at Heartstopper S2!!! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/5Xz6Dcb7N8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2023

Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Jenny Walser are returning as Ben Hope, Harry Greene and Tori Spring, respectively.

Last but not least, Olivia Colman will be popping up again following her surprise appearance in season one, and Chetna Pandya will return as Coach Singh.

And who has joined the cast?

Netflix has recruited a number of exciting new additions, though we don’t know too much about their characters just yet.

TikTok star Bel Priestley will play Naomi while Ash Self is set to make his small screen debut as Felix. Both characters will be new pals for Elle. Ash isn’t the only showbiz newcomer joining the cast either as Leila Khan has also signed up to play Sahar Zahid, another student.

Call My Agent star Thibault de Montalembert has joined the cast as Nick’s father, Stephane, and Jack Barton, who featured in Netflix’s The Letter For The King, will play Nick’s older brother, David Nelson.

West End star Nima Taleghani, who once appeared in Casualty, is set to play new teacher Mr. Farouk

Is there a trailer?

There is indeed! The short but sweet clip sees Nick, Charlie and their pals on a trip to Paris but gives away very little about what the plot will entail.

Netflix have teased that the vacation won’t be all smooth-sailing though, as the characters have “a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

You can also watch the first scene of the series opener, which was unveiled at Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Brazil in June:

What have the cast said about the new episodes?

Comments from the actors have been few and far between so far, but with promotional interviews set to take place in the coming weeks, you should watch this space.

Speaking to HuffPost just after series two was confirmed last year, Kit and Joe said their characters’ “issues [would] become more serious” as the programme continues.

“I think Charlie’s mental health will definitely be a main focus,” said Kit. “But we’d also touch on how they learn to deal with that as a couple — how they learn the importance of creating a support system, while also learning that you can’t always help and have to let people learn things themselves.”

We also know that the series will see Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, as Tao and Elle also work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

In Heartstopper Season 2...



Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.



Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom! 🍂🍂 pic.twitter.com/fcQwMsXLQV — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

Heartstopper season two arrives on Netflix on Thursday 3 August.

