Heartstopper Fans Are Sharing Their Favourite Queer Shows From Back In The Day

Queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper has been a huge hit for Netflix since it debuted just over a week ago. The sweet, gentle and fundamentally well-meaning series currently holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is winning particular praise for its authentic LGBTQ+ storytelling.

Adapted by Alice Oseman from her own webcomic and graphic novel, it follows the touching relationship that develops between teenage boys Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Their romance has struck such a chord with viewers that many are casting their minds back to depictions of queer love from back in the day.

On Twitter, fans are sharing images from shows including Skins, Sugar Rush and Glee with the caption: “This was my Heartstopper. It’s not just a cute bit of nostalgia, but a heartening reminder that LGBTQ+ representation on screen, while far from perfect, has steadily improved over the years.

One of the many joys of Heartstopper is the fact its LGBTQ+ representation isn’t limited to just one queer character or romance. The show also tracks the relationship between girlfriends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

In a piece for Refinery29, Emily Bashforth wrote poignantly about why she has been so moved by this storyline. “Heartstopper makes me hopeful because it represents lesbianism for what it is – normal – and shows the safety that people can feel if they are given a chance to express who they are without barriers,” she wrote.

“Tara and Darcy aren’t main characters in the show but they are to me because they are telling my story. In the grand scheme of things, they’re just like anyone else. They blend in. They share jokes, they shed tears, they drink milkshakes together, they play in the school orchestra, they aren’t ‘othered’. And that’s exactly how it should be.”

