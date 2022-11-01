‘Heartstopper’ Breakout Joe Locke Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ for Disney+

“Heartstopper” star Joe Locke has joined the “WandaVision” spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” for Disney+, TheWrap has confirmed.

The new Marvel Studios series is set to premiere on Disney+ and centers on the witchy Agatha Harkness, once again played by Kathryn Hahn.

It’s unclear who Locke will play in the new series, although online speculation has suggested he could be playing an older version of Billy, one of the kids that Wanda had in Westview (she also spent much of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” trying to get back to them). Besides Locke and Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford has also been confirmed to return to the series, playing her “WandaVision” character Dottie.

Also Read:

‘Wonder Man’ Series in the Works at Disney+ With Andrew Guest as Head Writer

Plot details for the series are still being kept in an adamantium-lined vault, but the title suggests that there will be more witches on this new series. Agatha originally posed as Wanda’s concerned neighbor before being revealed to be an ancient evil dating back to the Salem days. She also inspired the original series’ most insidious earworm (listen below).

Jac Schaefer, the head writer and executive producer of “WandaVision,” will also return in the same roles for “Coven of Chaos.” It was recently revealed that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are working on another “WandaVision” spinoff, this one centered around Paul Bettany’s Vision character.

Locke debuted in Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” based on a popular web comic and graphic novel, playing a gay teen who falls for a popular classmate. The series was an immediate breakout and Netflix quickly renewed the series for a second and third season.

Variety was first to report the news.

Also Read:

Disney+ Launches Subscriber-Only Merchandise Test Featuring ‘Star Wars,’ Marvel Exclusives