'Hearts want to win Scottish Cup final, but Rangers need to'

Hearts will want to win this final. But Rangers have to.

Jo Potter's side won the League Cup earlier in the season but - after losing out to Celtic for the league title on the final day - I don't think they would deem it a successful campaign unless they win the Scottish Cup as well.

Given the investment - in terms of recruitment, bringing in players from all over, their budget - I think they have to win this game at Hampden.

What happened last weekend might give them some added motivation, too.

Hearts have been consistent over the last couple of seasons, but they will want their own investment to be rewarded with some silverware.

'Winning would be game-changing for Hearts'

Eva Olid's side can't just be satisfied by being in the top four.

They'll want to be challenging for trophies and they've got themselves to that stage this season by getting to the Scottish Cup final.

I think it would be to act as a catalyst for even more investment and what that does is help you with recruitment of players as well.

Right now, Hearts are trying to compete with Rangers and Celtic, and also Glasgow City who have been serial winners for years so they're in competition.

I think they've broken the mould in the east by finishing ahead of Hibs. If you go back, Hibs were one of the dominant forces in Scottish women's football. But Hearts are now the top team and could kick on so much by winning a trophy.

It'd be absolutely unbelievable for Hearts because players want to want to be part of that.

'Tactical battle provides interest'

I think it's going to be an interesting tactical battle.

In cup finals, I think you should go for it. So as much as I think Rangers are strong favourites, I think Hearts should have a go because it's a one-off game.

If you sit in, sometimes it can be the same outcome. But if you have a go and then perhaps get the support onside then you can go and press higher up the pitch.

But I've been really impressed with both managers in terms of tactically how they've set up in games.

And I'm expecting a real good tactical battle as well on Sunday.