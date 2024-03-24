Hearts want answers over 'extremely disappointing' Tynecastle badge row

Hearts have demanded answers from the SWPL after photos showing a Rangers badge stuck over a Hearts one at Tynecastle at the SWPL Cup final.

Images shared on social media showed the Rangers club crest stuck over the top of the Hearts badge in the home dressing room.

Rangers faced Partick Thistle in the final at Tynecastle on Sunday, where they won 4-1.

But Hearts said in a statement that management of the stadium was the responsibility of the SWPL for the game, not theirs - and described the situation as "extremely disappointing".

"Although the club hands over the running of the stadium on the day to the competition organisers - the SWPL - we were involved with pre-match planning," the club said.

"We would therefore like to assure our supporters that we did not approve any request for dressing room branding in either dressing room for either club involved.

"It is extremely disappointing to learn that our wishes were disregarded. How this came to be is a matter for the SWPL and Rangers to sort, but needless to say no explanation will be satisfactory in our eyes or the eyes of our fans.

"Nevertheless, we will demand answers to ensure that our club crest is never defaced again.

"It is also regrettable that this action has taken away the focus from what was a successful cup final and another opportunity to grow women’s football in Scotland."