Hearts lodge appeal against Peter Haring dismissal

Hearts have appealed against Peter Haring’s red card in Paisley.

The midfielder was sent off by referee David Dickinson after bringing down Mark O’Hara midway through the second half of his side’s 2-2 cinch Premiership draw with St Mirren.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith said after the match: “I thought it was a foul to stop the game from a counter-attack. It was right in front of me, I didn’t think it was aggressive or even the speed I don’t think is excessive.”

A fast-track tribunal will be convened by the Scottish Football Association this week with Haring set to miss Saturday’s crucial encounter with Aberdeen if he loses the wrongful dismissal claim.