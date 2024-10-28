Hearts line up new deal for striker Wilson - gossip

Celtic boss expects skipper back for big game at Hampden as Hearts reveal contract plans for 17-year-old derby hero.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Callum McGregor will be fit for Saturday's Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Aberdeen after his captain sat out the 3-0 win over Motherwell. (Scotsman)

Manager Neil Critchley says Hearts intend to extend the contract of James Wilson after the teenage striker came off the bench to score a late equaliser in the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross Graham, Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult will remain absent as Dundee United host Motherwell on Wednesday, confirms manager Jim Goodwin. (The Courier)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement admits he is not sure if Tom Lawrence or John Souttar will have recovered from injuries to face Aberdeen on Wednesday after the pair missed the 2-1 home victory over St Mirren. (Daily Record)

A group of Rangers fans continue criticism over uncertainty at board level with a banner at Sunday's win over St Mirren reading, "your ineptitude is destroying our club, time for fans to force change". (Scottish Sun)