'Our hearts are broken': Body believed to be missing college student Miya Marcano found, Florida sheriff says

A body discovered in a wooded area near an apartment complex in Orlando is 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano, who went missing more than a week ago, Orange County's sheriff said Saturday. A medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identity.

After days of searching, teams found the body around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning near Tymber Skan apartments, Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina said at a Saturday news conference.

"We are very certain of the identity," Mina said. A purse with Marcano's identification was found near the body and detectives notified Marcano's family of the discovery this morning, he said.

Sept. 28: Person of interest in Florida college student Miya Marcano's disappearance found dead, authorities say

"Our hearts are broken," Mina said. "Everyone wanted this outcome to be different."

Before she went missing, Marcano, a student at Valencia College in Orlando, was last seen the evening of Sept. 24. Marcano was working at the Arden Villa apartment complex where she lived and worked when a maintenance worker at the complex used a master key fob to access her apartment, Mina said.

That maintenance worker, Armando Caballero, 27, had worked at the complex since June and is considered a person of interest in the case.

"He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya," Mina said.

On Monday, authorities found Caballero dead just north of Orlando. Mina said "it appears he has killed himself."

Mina said Caballero's cellphone records led detectives to Tymber Skan apartments, where the body that is believed to be Marcano's was found. The records showed Caballero was at the apartment complex for about 20 minutes the night Marcano was reported missing.

Mina said he does not want to speculate on the cause of death of the body found Saturday morning, but he said, "We believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime, and there is not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case."

