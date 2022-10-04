Hearts 4 Joy non-profit celebrates one-year anniversary; looks to expand in year ahead

Hearts 4 Joy, a Peterborough-based not-for-profit organization that showcases the artistic creations of young adults with intellectual exceptionalities celebrated its one-year anniversary during a dinner Saturday at Westdale United Church.

Hearts 4 Joy is a tightly-knit collective of eight members with Down syndrome and other intellectual exceptionalities who get the opportunity to sharpen their artistic skills while equipping them with social tools to prepare them for the workplace.

Launched last fall, Hearts 4 Joy provides an inclusive space for its members, who meet three times a week at the 1509 Sherbrooke St. church to turn their artistic ideas into colourful creations that feature positive, community-oriented messages.

The dinner featured a wide array of for-sale handcrafted and painted pieces made by Hearts 4 Joy artists — from picture frames and journals to Halloween-themed vases and Christmas cards.

The milestone-marking celebration was attended by Peterborough—Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri and Peterborough—Kawartha MPP Dave Smith. The pair, who each received certificates of appreciation from Hearts 4 Joy, were lauded by the organization’s founders as key supporters.

Ferreri and Smith both presented their own certificates of recognition to the organization.

Since its inception, Hearts 4 Joy has blossomed into a successful, growing collective.

After noticing a gap in services for their children, Debbie Quinlan, Norma Christensen and Irene Pyle founded Hearts 4 Joy in an effort to bring young adults over the age of 21 together to create and gain workplace experience.

Since its humble beginnings in Christensen’s backyard during the pandemic, Hearts 4 Joy has received a warm welcome from the local arts scene and the community as a whole.

“We’ve found that community artists are very receptive to our work and enthusiastic about what we do,” Christensen told The Examiner.

In the span of a year, Hearts 4 Joy has partnered with three local businesses: Martha Gooderham’s ‘Colibri Cottage Honey, Pamela St. Onge’s Divi Leaf Naturals and Baked4U, located on Lansdowne Street West. The artists are creating their own designs and labels for honey, soaps and other products. Each session is overseen by creative leaders Em Farquhar-Barry and Kerri Kennedy.

Christensen said the organization was largely “borne from COVID.”

“Our population was somewhat forgotten because we just could not take them out. We needed to find something that was productive, purposeful and meaningful for them and something that would get them out of the house to come together,” she said.

Quinlan added, “our artists could not get work in the community. So we wanted to showcase our artists to show what they can do rather than what they can’t do.”

Gina Peers, mother to Hearts 4 Joy member Josh Peers, said the program has helped her son grow immensely.

“This group has added a whole new dimension to his life. It really has given him a purpose,” she said, adding that the organization has provided structure and nurtured friendships and connections.

Looking ahead, Hearts 4 Joy’s founders have big plans for their once-small initiative.

They aim to expand — bringing in new members five days a week — and they’re in the process of finding a new long-term home where they can create, display and sell artists’ work all in one space. Hearts 4 Joy is also keen on connecting even more with local artists. The founders hope to collaborate with area creatives and launch new workshops. Receiving charitable status is also a goal for 2023.

In the meantime, artists will continue doing what they love — creating and connecting with the community.

“Every single one of our artists has a gift that they bring to the group. They feel like a family,” Quinlan said.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner