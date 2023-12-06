Hearts 0-1 Rangers: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Philippe Clement's reaction at the full-time whistle said it all. Yes, he will have gripe about his attack spurning a load of opportunities again, but the Belgian knows how big a win this was for his side.

On nights like this, you need your goalkeeper to be your safety net and Jack Butland provided that again. The standout summer signing has been integral in Rangers boasting the Premiership's best defensive record this term.

Conceding just seven times in 15 fixtures is a very impressive return, with just two of those goals coming on the road in eight games.

If Steven Naismith could turn back the clock, would he decide to inject more pace into his attack from kick-off?

Hearts could have perhaps capitalised on Rangers' sloppy early play with more speed in their frontline. A counter-attacking situation in the first half highlighted that as Lawrence Shankland looked to race clear but instead had to shoot from distance with a lack of support either side.

Naismith will also have concerns about the other end. Rangers' goal was far too easy and on another night they could have bagged plenty.

But the Hearts boss will be buoyed by the comebacks of key trio Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay, who was the only one to make a return off the bench.

Rangers, meanwhile, will be fearing another injury lay-off for Tom Lawrence after the midfielder had to be removed from the action in the first half.