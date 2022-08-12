Heartland Home Services Welcomes Pat's Heating and Air Conditioning

Pat's Heating and Air Conditioning Acquired by Heartland Home Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Pat's Heating and Air Conditioning ("Pat's"), a leading provider of HVAC services in the greater Milwaukee area. The addition of Pat's continues the Heartland growth strategy throughout the Midwest.

Pat's Heating and Air Conditioning has been a family-owned and -operated business since 1989. President Pat McNamee stated, "I did my research when it came to deciding on who to partner with. Heartland brings the professionalism and quality of resources that I wanted for my employees. I felt Heartland would be an excellent extension of our amazing team, and I am confident that we will be well taken care of amongst an amazing family of brands."

"Adding this highly respected greater Milwaukee market brand to our growing family of brands will help solidify our leadership in the Midwest markets," added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen. "We continue to work at our goal every day to be the employer of choice in the home services industry, I feel the leadership team at Pat's embodies that goal."

Owners Pat and Mary Sue will stay on along with their dynamic management team and knowledgeable technicians.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through 37 brands across several states. The Company collectively serves over 1,000,000 customers annually with 1,800+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info, please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Service family of brands.

