'Heartfelt' responses received for peace challenge

Beauty, harmony, and a lack of discord are common definitions of peace reflected in a photo challenge.

It was part of the UN International Day of Peace celebrations that brought together members of the Schumacher Lions Club, the Timmins and District Multicultural Centre (TDMC), and many community members to share what peace means for them and as a community.

While the event was originally going to be held in the peace park, it was moved to the Schumacher Lions den at the last minute to include a slide show of photos and a video message from the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“We want to celebrate the good things,” said Karina Douglas-Takeyesu, a Schumacher Arts Culture Heritage Association (SACHA) member. “A lot of times through our social media, we see the worst examples of things that are happening, and it’s nice to have something positive and happy and awareness that this is the United Nations International Day of Peace.”

After a minute of silence meant to let people contemplate what peace on earth could be, Silver Fox Ladies treated the group to an honour song.

The event also capped off the Actions for Peace photo challenge, which asked people to submit a photo of them at the peace park and an explanation of what peace means to them.

Dinah Sowah, Bindi Homagain and Sushila Pukhrel, Krish Homagain, Sushila Pokhrel, Shreedhar Pisal, Abiola Sofowora, Pacita Estabillo and Ruthina Kasimanwuna’s entries were presented during the lunch provided by Lady Luck Catering.

While none of the honourees from the photo contest were present, their words of peace, unity, and humanity were echoed by those taking part.

“The responses we got were heartfelt,” said Ifeoma Kasimanwuna, TDMC Local Immigration Partnership co-ordinator. “It’s all part of the day, and how people feel peace, and what they have to experience in the community to have peace here.”

The first UN International Day of Peace was celebrated in 1982 and Sept. 21 was made the official Day of Peace in 2001.

The peace park is located in Schumacher Lions Park and is part of the revitalization of the area alongside SACHA, Newmont Porcupine, and the Timmins and District multicultural centre.

“We combined together as a team and pulled this off,” said Mark West, the Schumacher Lions Park committee chair. “We’ve got three more people on the list for next year.”

Kasimanwuna said there were some overarching themes in the photo contest entries and the feeling at the event.

“Unity, lack of discord, beauty, serenity, and harmony, those were the things that made the list,” she said. “I hope we can take that and become a stronger community.”

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com