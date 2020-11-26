‘Heartbroken’: Sudbury mom behind opioid victim memorial pushing for addition, mental health funds

·4 min read

Organizers of the white cross memorial installed to raise awareness of the opioid problem in Sudbury are hoping the province will provide some emergency funding for addiction treatment and services.

Denise Sandul said the situation in Sudbury is at a crisis level, and funding for more mental health and addiction services is needed now.

Sandul, the mother of 22-year-old Myles Keaney, began the local memorial movement as a private gesture after her son's body was found downtown on September 8. It is suspected the young man died of an opioid overdose.

Sandul said she doesn't want Keaney's death to be forgotten, or his passing to become just another grim statistic.

She placed a cross in the ground back in September. It didn't go unnoticed. Soon, family members of other opioid victims came forward asking if they too could have a cross there, on a small patch of grass near the fire hall parking lot by the intersection of Shaughnessy and Van Horne streets.

Sandul said the families that came forward do not include the 14 other Sudbury families who have lost loved ones to opioid related causes since September 8.

"The response was much more than I expected," said Sandaul. "And these are all people from Sudbury."

Sandul said it was bittersweet to see so many crosses surrounding the one she set up for her son.

"I am so grateful to those of you who have agreed to mark your loved one's life and their passing in this way, but heartbroken at the fact that such a monument event exists," Sandul wrote in a message on Facebook.

After consultation with city officials, the ad hoc memorial was moved from Van Horne and Shaughnessy over to a larger piece of city land at the corner of Paris and Brady streets in front of the Sudbury Theatre Centre. Sandul said she was grateful for the city's co-operation and is hoping it can become a permanent memorial.

Sandul was out there Tuesday, joined by friends and supporters to install more crosses. There are nearly 80 crosses now. Soon, said Sandul, she expects there will be 100 crosses.

"Certainly the numbers are scary. We have a huge problem. People need to get on board and help fight for change," she said.

Sandul said she knew her son was in trouble before he died. He had tried to get help.

"There was no place for my son to get services he needed,” she said. “He was declined because his situation was seen as too complex in that he was schizophrenic and had an addiction.”

But since his death Sandul said she has become far more vocal.

"I will talk to anyone who will listen." she said.

"This issue is all across Canada. I can only focus on our community. We can't always rely on the government to initiate something.”

Sandul said she raised her concerns with Sudbury MPP Jamie West, who rose in the Ontario Legislature last week to express his alarm.

"The opioid death rate in northern Ontario is almost twice that of southern Ontario. Sudburians are suffering, family members are in mourning and local resources are overwhelmed. My question is, will the Premier commit to immediately increasing funding to help Sudburians like Denise Sandul and her family?" said West.

Health Minister Christine Elliott responded to the question, first to offer condolences to the family of Myles Keaney and anyone else who has lost a loved one to the opioid crisis.

Elliott said Ontario was working on a province-wide solution, and that it would take significant time and money. She said the effort was moving forward through Ontario's Roadmap to Wellness program.

Sandul said she is hoping to generate more support to not only to raise awareness but also to raise the sense of urgency needed. She said it would help to have the support of the city, not only for the memorial, but also in calling on higher levels of government for better treatment and access to addiction services.

"Nobody is untouched by this,” said Sandul. “Pretty much anyone you talk to, anywhere, they know of someone, a friend or a family member. People have addictions and it is not easy on any family."

Sandul said not enough people are comfortable in revealing there are problems in their families.

"There is a stigma. Not everyone wants to talk about it. If they stop talking, more people will die."

Len Gillis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sudbury.com

Latest Stories

  • Tearful thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina

    Tens of thousands of fans, many weeping but eager to honour Diego Maradona, filed past the coffin of Argentina's most iconic soccer star on Thursday, some confronting police who tried to maintain order.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • J.J. Watt adds Thanksgiving pick-6 to his career highlight reel

    The best players in NFL history have made their mark during American Thanksgiving. Add J.J. Watt to that prestigious list.

  • Week 12 fantasy football rankings: In Keenan Allen we trust

    Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.

  • Blaming Brady, Respect the Raiders & Bench Wentz | More Football

    The More Football crew dives into the Buccaneers' issues on offense, examine Taysom Hill's impressive start and discuss why Carson Wentz has full support from the Eagles despite his poor play.

  • Report: Another Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 in ongoing team outbreak

    The Ravens' team-wide COVID-19 outbreak isn't slowing down yet.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller roast Lions to give Detroit its fourth straight loss on Thanksgiving

    Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller dominated the Lions on Thanksgiving.

  • J.J. Watt has a big Thanksgiving highlight with sudden pick-six against Lions

    J.J. Watt made his presence felt against the Lions.

  • After devastating injury, Thanksgiving has new meaning for Alex Smith and his family

    Back on the field two years after a life-threatening leg injury, Thanksgiving means more now to Alex Smith and his family.

  • Toronto Raptors place seldom-used centre Dewan Hernandez on waivers

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have waived centre Dewan Hernandez.Hernandez split last season between the NBA and Raptors 905 of the G League after Toronto selected him with the 59th pick of the 2019 draft.Hernandez saw limited action in his rookie season, slotting in behind Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher on the Raptors' depth chart. He also missed 37 games with a severe right ankle sprain. He averaged 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 minutes over six appearances with the Raptors. He averaged 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 29.3 minutes over nine appearances with Raptors 905.The move frees up a roster spot for the Raptors, who will look much different at centre this season after Gasol and Ibaka left in free agency.The Raptors signed Aron Baynes and Alex Len and re-signed Boucher to shore up their frontcourt.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Nike is taking an extra 20% off men's running gear during their Black Friday sale

    Enter code SHOP20 to save big at Nike.

  • Imagining NFL players as Thanksgiving dishes | FFSK

    In the FFSK Thanksgiving special, Matt Harmon and you, the people, compare your favorite NFL players to the dishes you probably can't wait to eat.

  • Take an extra 20% off women's sale styles during Nike's Black Friday savings event

    Enter code SHOP20 until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST to save an extra 20% off.

  • Canadian runner Seccafien overcomes mental anguish of 2 Australian lockdowns

    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.