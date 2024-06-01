'Heartbroken' Jake Paul reveals when Mike Tyson would like postponed fight to be rescheduled

A "heartbroken" Jake Paul revealed Friday when Mike Tyson said he would like their postponed fight to be rescheduled.

The scheduled July 20 fight was postponed Friday because of Tyson's recent ulcer flare-up.

"Mike, if you want to do this like you said behind closed doors, behind the scenes, you’ve said you want to do this in Q4, you just need a little time, so I’m ready whenever you are," Paul said in videotaped remarks posted on his X account.

Q4 refers to the fourth quarter of the year, typically from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

A new date will be announced on June 7, according to a news release issued by Most Valuable Promotions, co-founded by Paul. He made it clear he wants to fight.

“This is too big of an opportunity,’’ Paul said. “I think this fight’s going to change the world.’’

Paul also chuckled about a remark attributed to his opponent on the news release announcing the postponement.

"He says he’s still going to knock me out and I bought myself some time," Paul said with a grin. "So Mike is still talking (expletive) over there."

At the opening of Paul’s remarks, his tone was more subdued.

"Obviously devastating news," he said of the postponement. "I’m heartbroken, speechless, like, gutted. We’ve been working so hard over here, everyone in this camp. And I just feel bad for everyone involved in this event, the whole undercard.

"This … opportunity has been ripped from all of us. I do value Mike’s health first and foremost. Love that guy. I have so much respect for him. I want Mike to be heathy."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jake Paul reveals when Mike Tyson wants postponed fight to be held