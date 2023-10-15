‘It’s been heartbreaking.’ Palestinians, supporters rally in KC as strikes continue in Gaza

A crowd of 150 people stood at the Fountain in Mill Creek Park, on a dreary day, chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” and other slogans.

Men, women and children — some wearing scarves and the colors of the Palestinian flag — raised signs that read “Stop the media lies against Palestinian resistance,” “Your 9/11 is our 24/7” and “Nothing to ‘invade’ on stolen land.”

The rally in Kansas City followed a historically bloody week in the Middle East. On Saturday Oct. 7, Hamas, an Islamic militant group initiated a surprise attack on Israel that has now reached a death toll more than 1,300 people, according to CNN. In retaliation to the attack, Israel declared war and has targeted Gaza with airstrikes for a week, which has killed 2,228 people as of Saturday, according ABC News.

Maha, a member of Al-Hadaf KC, worries every day about her family in Gaza, where Israel has focused its attacks. Like many protesters who talked to The Star Saturday, Maha only wanted to be identified by her first name for fear of retaliation against her family.

The attacks have killed some of her cousins, whose homes were bombed as they slept, she said. Other family members were displaced after they’ve been told they needed to leave their homes. Many can’t leave and seek shelter elsewhere as Israeli rockets have destroyed roadways. Hospitals are overrun both with people who have been injured or displaced.

near the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain at the Country Club Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Kansas City.

“There is safety nowhere,” Maha said.

Maha feels lucky to have the chance to talk with her family every so often, as many others have lost their loved ones because of the attacks. As Israeli airstrikes have diminished access to the internet and power in Gaza, it’s rare to hear from loved ones.

The rally came two days after Kansas City leaders gathered to condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel and show support for the Jewish community.

“You can disagree with the politics of Israel or America,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.” You can find concerns with anything going on in the world. But to support, to rationalize, or to justify the barbaric murder of Jews is antisemitism. And we can say that clearly, strongly, proudly and bravely.”

Story continues

Protesters on Saturday chanted, “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” a phrase that the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League have flagged as potentially antisemitic because it refers to establishing Palestine’s borders from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, including territory currently controlled by Israel.

Organizers of Saturday’s rally for Palestine said they hoped to raise awareness of years of violence against Palestinians and urge the United States to pull funding for the Israeli government and its military efforts. Israel currently receives $3.8 billion annually in military aid from the U.S. under a 2019 agreement, which accounted for 16% of its total military budget, last year, according to Vox.

Fifteen-year-old Sophia, who attended the rally with her family, said she has lost 12 family members during the attacks on Gaza. Many people, she said, seem to think that violence in the area began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel last week, but violence against Palestinians has persisted for decades, she said.

“It’s been heartbreaking a lot of people don’t realize that this has been going on for 75 years,” Sophia said. “They just think that Hamas came a week or two ago, and that was just the beginning. We’ve been struggling and being killed for the last 75 years.”

Her father Rami said it’s been difficult not being with his family while the attacks continue. At the same time, he’s had to try to educate non-Palestinians on the tragedies his people have faced.

“Sometimes it’s emotional and you lose stamina on how to convey that killing people, no matter what they are, is wrong,” Rami said, holding back tears.

Yasmeen, 30, a resident of Kansas City, brought her daughter and a friend, to embrace who they are and also send a message that their lives matter. The two girls smiled holding a long sign they created with the words, “free Palestine,” “Palestinian lives matter,” and “Is this a fair war?”

“As Palestinians,” Yasmeen said, “the only way we can make people see that we’re actually people is by bringing our kids to show that these are the generations of Palestinians that you all are trying to kill and get rid of.”

Yasmeen’s daughter and her friend, hold a sign they created to participate in the Palestinian Rally. Samantha Latson

Lina Elkishawi, another rally attendee, talked with her father’s aunts, uncles and cousins right before their power was stripped. Since then, her family can only hope their loved ones are still alive.

Elkishawi said Kansas Citians may feel they can’t play a role in stopping the attacks, but it’s American tax dollars, she said, that help the U.S. government support Israeli military efforts.

Mena, 22, held a large Palestinian flag in support of her family members, who are stuck in Gaza after leaving the United States for a funeral.

“They tried to get out multiple times with no success,” Mena said. “The best I can do is pray for them and do whatever I can to get them out to safety.”

When her mother calls, she tells Mena that they have been moving from place to place to avoid being attacked.

“They’re constantly just moving around trying to figure out where to go,” Mena said. “Everytime they land somewhere they have to move because they find out that’s going to get bombed next.”

Awareness is important, Elkishawi said, as she’s seen many articles and posts depicting Palestinians as barbaric or deserving of the violence they’re facing. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed for years amid the occupation, to the point some have declared the attacks in Gaza an ethnic cleansing, she said.

“I just hope people don’t pick and choose whose lives matter more,” Elkishawi said. “The media is working against us, so I can’t help but feel people are turning a blind eye to the millions that are suffering.”

Maha added that anyone can call their representatives and ask them to urge for an end to the siege and the attacks.

The rally, she said, also served as a space for Kansas City’s Palestinian community to come together and make their voices heard. While western media and social media haven’t largely represented Palestinian voices, Maha said it’s vital that people around the world understand the violence Palestinians continue to endure.

“People aren’t comfortable talking about the reality that asking for Palestinian rights … is asking for human rights, nothing more nothing less,” Maha said.

“They are asking to be able to live without fear of being bombed,” she said. “They are asking for water, a source of life. They are asking for food to sustain themselves. They are asking for shelter that will not be targeted simply for them existing.”

About two months ago, Maha visited Gaza and saw her family for the first time in more than 10 years because of Israel’s blockade and occupation. It was difficult to enter the region and, when she tried to leave after two weeks, she was barred and needed to stay longer.

“It was a bittersweet moment,” she said, “because I was given more time with my family, but I was also immediately aware as I have been that my life and the lives of Palestinians are controlled by an occupation and not valued or upheld in any capacity by the occupier.”