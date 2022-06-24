"Heartbreaking": Celebrities and Politicians React to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

"Keep Your Laws Off My Body" Poster 1989 March for Women's Equality

On June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent set in 1973. Under the 6-3 SCOTUS decision, abortion rights are no longer protected by the federal government. Almost 50 years since the landmark case upheld every woman's right to choose, each individual state will now decide who can and can't have access to reproductive healthcare. Thirteen states already have trigger laws in place to completely ban abortion, and nearly half are predicted to ban abortions or put stricter restrictions into place.

Following the decision, celebrities and politicians began using their platforms to share their thoughts, stories, and resources on social media. Actress and mother of two Sophie Turner posted a video to her Instagram Story condemning the SCOTUS's regressive decision.

"Overturning Roe V. Wade is setting us back 50 years," she said into the camera. "This isn't going to save any lives. It's going to kill and endanger millions of women who are going to end up getting backstreet abortions, dangerous backstreet abortions, and end up dying from it."

She continued, "And if this was actually about saving lives, if anyone cared about saving lives then after any of the mass shootings that have happened here in the United States we would have gun control. It's not about saving lives, it's about controlling a woman's body and controlling a woman's right to choose. And it's absolutely fucking disgusting."

Gabrielle Union also shared several resources with her Instagram followers, posting a flyer that read, "The fight isn't over. Join a rally in your area to demand control over our bodies, our lives, and our futures. Text ACCESS to 22422 BansOff.org."

She also included a slide with a list of actions women can take like donating to and supporting local organizations.

Gabrielle Union Instagram Story Reproductive Rights Resources

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama shared a statement on Instagram that read, "I am heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn't want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born."

Here are more responses to the SCOTUS's ruling that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

A lot of people, especially on days like yesterday’s SCOTUS rulings, ask me about hope.



Now is the time to stick together. Some thoughts from last night’s Q&A: pic.twitter.com/zos9sUb0u3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

What ends today in more than 20 states is LEGAL abortion, women's and people with uteri's rights to bodily autonomy, and the fragile notion that everyone is free. Clearly, few of us are. I do not know where we go from here but this is not the end of a fight. It's the beginning. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 24, 2022

My statement on the Supreme Court overturning #RoeVWade: pic.twitter.com/a3iEBTuctv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 24, 2022

I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women.



Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 24, 2022

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

This ruling today at the height of Pride Month is particularly devastating. The foundation upon which Roe rested is the same that has protected so many of our rights as LGBTQ+ people. Clarence Thomas says as much. We’re all in this together ⚧🏳️‍🌈✊🏻 https://t.co/4Do9DAu380 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 24, 2022

The three #Trump #SCOTUS appointees all lied to Congress and to the American people during their confirmation hearings, when they all stated that #ROEVWADE was settled law. They are all radical traditionalist Catholics and are shoving America ever further to the right. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022