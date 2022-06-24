"Heartbreaking": Celebrities and Politicians React to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Tessa Petak
·5 min read
&quot;Keep Your Laws Off My Body&quot; Poster 1989 March for Women's Equality
"Keep Your Laws Off My Body" Poster 1989 March for Women's Equality

Getty Images

On June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent set in 1973. Under the 6-3 SCOTUS decision, abortion rights are no longer protected by the federal government. Almost 50 years since the landmark case upheld every woman's right to choose, each individual state will now decide who can and can't have access to reproductive healthcare. Thirteen states already have trigger laws in place to completely ban abortion, and nearly half are predicted to ban abortions or put stricter restrictions into place.

Following the decision, celebrities and politicians began using their platforms to share their thoughts, stories, and resources on social media. Actress and mother of two Sophie Turner posted a video to her Instagram Story condemning the SCOTUS's regressive decision.

"Overturning Roe V. Wade is setting us back 50 years," she said into the camera. "This isn't going to save any lives. It's going to kill and endanger millions of women who are going to end up getting backstreet abortions, dangerous backstreet abortions, and end up dying from it."

RELATED: How Fashion Brands Are Standing Up for Reproductive Rights

She continued, "And if this was actually about saving lives, if anyone cared about saving lives then after any of the mass shootings that have happened here in the United States we would have gun control. It's not about saving lives, it's about controlling a woman's body and controlling a woman's right to choose. And it's absolutely fucking disgusting."

Gabrielle Union also shared several resources with her Instagram followers, posting a flyer that read, "The fight isn't over. Join a rally in your area to demand control over our bodies, our lives, and our futures. Text ACCESS to 22422 BansOff.org."

She also included a slide with a list of actions women can take like donating to and supporting local organizations.

Gabrielle Union Instagram Story Reproductive Rights Resources
Gabrielle Union Instagram Story Reproductive Rights Resources

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama shared a statement on Instagram that read, "I am heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn't want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born."

RELATED: How the Beauty Industry Is Standing Up for Reproductive Rights

Here are more responses to the SCOTUS's ruling that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right.

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game