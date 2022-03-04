‘Heartbreaking’: Australia’s east coast reels from worst floods in living memory

Caitlin Cassidy
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Jason O’Brien/AAP</span>
Photograph: Jason O’Brien/AAP

When Jenni Metcalfe returned to her Brisbane home to survey the damage as the nearby river peaked, water had already risen a metre up the back wall. There was nothing she could do. “I sat in the gutter and watched it and cried,” she said.

The east coast of Australia has been battered by more than a week of torrential rain, as communities begin to survey the wreckage of fatal flash flooding that has left townships looking like war zones.

South-east Queensland and the north coast of New South Wales have borne the brunt of the “one in-1,000 year” catastrophic weather conditions, which have claimed at least 16 lives.

Residents in the regional city of Lismore in north-eastern NSW are still reeling from the worst flooding in its history, which sent huge areas of the regional city underwater with the cleanup likely to last months, if not years.

Aerial view of Brisbane flooding
The floods were much worse than expected in Brisbane, Queensland, where up to 15,000 properties were estimated to be damaged. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

More than 700mm of rain fell in just 30 hours during the worst of the floods on Monday, forcing 43,000 residents to scramble onto their rooftops and wait to be rescued by emergency services crews.

Four of the dead were in Lismore, people who were trapped in flooded homes or swept away while trying to escape. A number of the city’s residents remained missing.

Among the devastation have been stories of heroism and kinship.

World championship surfers Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson spent Tuesday ferrying stranded residents and distributing supplies on their jet skis at badly hit Tumbulgum on the north coast of NSW.

Emergency services volunteers saved dozens of elderly trapped in their homes and facilities, using boogie boards and dinghies to pull residents through windows and ferry them to safety.

Volunteers from the State Emergency Service rescue a llama from a flooded farmhouse in western Sydney
Volunteers from the State Emergency Service rescue a llama from a flooded farmhouse in western Sydney. Photograph: Muhammad Farooq/AFP/Getty Images
Cattle look on near an overflowing Richmond river on the outskirts of Lismore
Cattle look on near an overflowing Richmond river on the outskirts of Lismore. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Others spent hours locating and mustering hundreds of livestock that were swept away in flood waters causing devastating losses for farmers already hit by drought and past flooding events. If lucky, the occasional cow turned up on beaches or rooftops.

As the cleanup in Lismore began on Thursday, a harsh sun strengthened the stench of mud and sewage on the main street as business owners returned to their ruined shops where flood waters had crept up to the ceiling.

Mark Bailey was one of them, forced to wade through a pile of ruined goods and furniture he estimated was worth $5m amassed at the front of his collectibles store, The Penny Man.

“Everything in there’s fucked,” he told Guardian Australia, holding an album of vintage East German stamps that were dripping brown and unsalvageable.

“I’m not mad at anyone in particular, every shop has a different story along here,” he said. “We won’t be reopening here, and I would be surprised if half of the street ever does.”

Many businesses that went underwater, including Bailey’s, were uninsurable given their proximity to riverbanks and flood-prone areas.

The cleanup had barely begun in large parts of south-east Queensland when residents were again forced to take cover due to more storms.

The “rain bomb” that battered the capital city of Brisbane and surrounds until Monday killed 10 people and damaged more than 17,000 homes and businesses. Some 739mm of rain fell in just four days – nearly 75% of the annual average.

John Lawrence with children Harlow and Aria inspect a flooded road near their home in Dungay
John Lawrence with children Harlow and Aria inspect a flooded road near their home in Dungay, northern NSW. Photograph: Dan Peled/Getty Images
The remnants of Drift restaurant in Brisbane
The remnants of Drift restaurant in Brisbane. Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP

On Friday, all schools in south-east Queensland closed except for children of essential workers in anticipation of further “extremely unstable” storms.

That the floods hit the same week the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report on the climate crisis, warning extreme weather events including floods were wreaking increasing damage, did not go unnoticed.

Related: Before and after aerial pictures show how floods swept through Queensland and NSW towns

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, warned Queenslanders were living through “unprecedented times”, a sentiment echoed by the NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet.

“I’ve lived in Brisbane essentially all my life and I haven’t seen storms and floods like this all being thrown at us at once,” she said.

While flood waters in some parts of the country begin to recede, many Australians brace for another wave of water as the storm regroups and moves south towards Sydney. A sense of frustration and fatigue has set in.

Some, like property owners in the lowlands of Richmond, north-west of Sydney, are still rebuilding from the last catastrophic floods that struck in March 2021. Many have yet to received promised government assistance.

Pharmacist Skye Swift, who made headlines when Fanning ferried her to her chemist shop to distribute essential medicines to her community, is exhausted reflecting on the road to come.

Telecommunications outages were hampering the recovery effort, and supermarkets were grappling with potential weeks-long shortages of fresh produce amid a burgeoning supply crisis.

Swift told Guardian Australia the good news stories, the solidarity, was “beautiful, but not enough at the end of the day”.

“We’ve now got weeks and months of rebuilding,” she said. “And how do you rebuild when you don’t have any money, a job?

“It’s the aftermath that gets missed, that’s the heartbreaking part … it’s going to be a long road.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.