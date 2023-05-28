Heartbreaker Heat loss has Miami facing road Game 7 & biggest playoff collapse in NBA history | Opinion

Oh my, but what the Miami Heat has done to itself in the collapse of the past three games.

And the heartache of Saturday night -- losing with 0.2 seconds left in regulation on a put-in layup by Derrick White.

A week ago Miami was the darling of the NBA, Cinderella in sneakers, waltzing into the NBA Finals as a delightful, thoroughly unexpected championship contender.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now the Heat prepares for a flight to Boston and an all-or-nothing Game 7 there -- a must-win on the road to avoid the single-greatest playoff collapse in NBA history.

Saturday night’s 104-103 Game 6 home loss by Miami put the Heat in that predicament.

Miami led 103-102 with three sceond sleft after a 15-4 late run -- 13 of those points by Jimmy Butler.

It wasn’t enough.

Miami could not overcome the ill-timed poor shooting njight by Jimmy Butler -- who despite his late heroics shot 5-for-21 -- and Bam Adebayo, who was 4-for-16.

By contrast Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points.

But of course Miami blew a third straight closeout game Saturday.

Of course a team once sailing with a 3-0 series lead is now headed on the road for a Game 7 Monday night.

How could this Heat season have had it any differently?

What, you expected smooth or easy?

From this bizarre, disappointing season rife with injuries? This season that was a late scramble just to sneak into the playoffs at all. This season that saw a play-in game loss,, at home, badly, to Atlanta.

This has been a months-long gruel of a climb, so why would it end short of an all-or-nothing Game 7 for the right to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

“Everything we do is the hard way,” as coach Erik Spoelstra put it.

Hard just got harder.

This is the historic ignominy Miami now confronts.

An NBA team up 3-0 in the playoffs (like Miami was) has never lost. Ever. Not once.

A team up 3-1 (like Miami) has won 95.2 percent of the time.

A team up 3-2 (like Miami) has won 84.7 percent of the time.

But a team that loses a third straight closeout game to find themselves at 3-3? Like Miami? That team is 21-58 on advancing , or 26.6. percent, when Game 7 is on the road.

TNT’s Charles Barkley didn’t equivocate in the pregame broadcast: “They got to win this game tonight,” he said of the Heat. “If they don’t win this game, they’re going to go up there [for Game 7] and get an ass whipping.”

“We can and will win this series,” Butler had said after Thursday’s loss in Boston.

They’d better, or this Heat team will be associated with an histroci collapse like none other, ever.

You looking for hope, Heat fans? Boston has not been a strong playoff home team for awhile. The Celtics are 4-5 at home this postseason and 16-19 in Boston the past five years in the playoffs.

Offsetting, that, though: Momentum. Three straight to get to the doorstep of making NBA history.

And the devastating way Miami has just lost.