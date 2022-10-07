‘Heartbreak High’ is TikTok’s favorite Netflix show

In The Know by Yahoo

Heartbreak High is TikTok’s latest obsession. The rebooted ’90s Australian teen drama is a certified worldwide hit on Netflix.

The series earned 33 million hours of viewing time and is the fifth most-watched series in English on Netflix this week. It also became one of the most-watched series on Netflix Australia within days of its debut on Sept. 14 and ranked on the top 10 lists of 45 other countries.

What is Heartbreak High?

The original series aired in Australia from 1994 to 1999. According to ABC News, it was groundbreaking “for its depictions of working-class Greek, Italian, Lebanese and South-East Asian teenagers.” It followed a group of students at Hartley High as they navigated sex and relations.

This time around, the 2022 version has a new cast of Australian characters who represent First Nations, LGBT, neurodiverse and disabled communities. Both versions are known for being rooted in Aussie culture, meaning lots of strong language, cultural references and slang.

“You can tell when a series is focusing on creating ‘diversity’ and when a series is focusing on telling inclusive, complex and authentic stories,” Whitney Monaghan, a media lecturer at Monash University, told ABC News.

Here’s what TikTok is saying about Heartbreak High.

The Discover page on TikTok for Heartbreak High already has 12.4 billion views.

“Knowing that non-Aussies will never fully be able to enjoy Heartbreak High to its extent bc of all the little bits of slang + references,” @chrisevanscake said in a video.

“This show is my obsession,”@thiamera said, showing a club scene from the series.

It’s pretty clear that young people like @imurgency find its depictions of teen life relatable.

“This show is so real, I love it,” they said.

TikToker @meissa.com.au discussed Indigenous representation in the series and how it’s a drastic improvement from the 1990s version.

