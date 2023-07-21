This HeartBeam Insider Increased Their Holding By 2,769% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of HeartBeam, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BEAT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HeartBeam

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Andrew Schwartzberg for US$2.8m worth of shares, at about US$1.50 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$3.11. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Andrew Schwartzberg purchased 1.90m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$1.52. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does HeartBeam Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HeartBeam insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HeartBeam Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of HeartBeam we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 8 warning signs for HeartBeam (5 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

