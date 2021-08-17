Heart Wrenching: Swara Bhaskar, Farhan Akhtar & Others on Afghanistan Crisis

Afghanistan’s Kabul came under Taliban control on Sunday, which completes their takeover of the country. Several Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhaskar, Farhan Akhtar, and Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to talk about the atrocities by the Taliban and express sorrow for the people of Afghanistan.

Swara Bhaskar shared art by an Afghan artist Shamsia Hassani which depicts a woman surrounded by Taliban forces and wrote, “Afghan graffiti artist @ShamsiaHassani saying it all! The Afghan people have been thrown to the wolves. Women esp. #Taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of force and power. They are murderers & misogynists; their ideology is one of hate & violence & that won’t change.”

Afghan graffiti artist @ShamsiaHassani saying it all! The Afghan people have been thrown to the wolves. Women esp. #Taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of force and power. They are murderers & misogynists; their ideology is one of hate & violence & that won’t change pic.twitter.com/3o5SO6lEfX — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

Rhea Chakraborty posted on her Instagram stories, “While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan are being sold – They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up to this! Women are human too.” She added the hashtag #Smashthepatriarchy.

After the Taliban takeover, a video emerged from the Kabul airport which purportedly showed people falling to their death from an aircraft after several citizens tried to cling on to flights to leave Afghanistan. Anushka Sharma shared the visual on social media and wrote, “This is heart wrenching. Noone should have to go through this.”

Farhan Akhtar also tweeted about the need for action to ‘help innocent Afghans’, “The only thing the powers of the world need to talking about right now is how to help innocent Afghans. Not in days and time to come. NOW.”

The only thing the powers of the world need to talking about right now is how to help innocent Afghans. Not in days and time to come. NOW. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 16, 2021

Here are some of the other celebrities who spoke up about the crisis in Afghanistan:

Afghanistan Stay Strong

Whole world is praying for you — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 16, 2021

It’s sad to see all that’s happening in #Afghanistan at the moment. My prayers and thoughts are with their people — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 16, 2021

Horrific scenes from Kabul airport. Never seen anything like this. #Afghanistan — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 16, 2021

