Some heart patients to be sent to London, Detroit after flooding hits Windsor cardiac cath lab

Windsor Regional Hospital says its cardiac cath lab will be closed until at least the end of July due to flooding. (Sanjay Maru/CBC - image credit)

Windsor Regional Hospital says its cardiac catheterization lab — which is used in heart attack cases as well as for outpatient procedures — will be closed at least until the end of July due to Friday's flood.

The hospital said in a media release Tuesday that anyone who would normally receive treatment through the lab, including emergency cases, will be sent to other hospitals.

"Based on historical numbers, we anticipate as many as 50 inpatients as well as 12 emergency cases would need to be transferred to centres in Detroit and London during the month of July," the hospital said.

About 40 people who are scheduled for non-urgent procedures are being notified, the hospital said.

Cardiac catheterization, which refers to the insertion of a small tube into a vein or artery, is used in the treatment and diagnosis of heart conditions.

The hospital said the flooding, which brought 76 millimetres of rain to Windsor on Friday, affected the basement and sub-basement area of the Ouellette Campus where the lab and its equipment are held.