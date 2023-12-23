Hearts 2-0 St Mirren: Lawrence Shankland double sends hosts clear in third

Manager Steven Naismith says Lawrence Shankland knows he is "loved" at Hearts as the striker put in another eye-catching display to fire his team clear in third in the Scottish Premiership with victory against St Mirren.

The Scotland striker stooped to head in the opener at the back post after Mark O'Hara was caught in his own box, and then effectively sealed victory four minutes after the break with a sumptuous strike.

After the ball was fizzed into his feet on the edge of the box, Shankland flicked it into the air and caressed a finish into the top corner on the turn with his weaker left foot.

It was the outstanding moment of the match and Shankland's 15th goal of the season as he netted for the third game in a row.

"He's very valuable to us," Naismith told BBC Scotland. "He's loved at the club and he knows that.

"He understands what he's got there. When you're doing well there's speculation but the club have been quite firm and honest in their assessment. He's got a contract, we've got good value in him but he's a big part of our squad.

"In terms of a new contract it's something we'll talk about at the right time."

Shankland could have had a hat-trick, but goalkeeper Zach Hemming made a good save from close range to deny him and his touch escaped him in the box on two further occasions.

St Mirren had no answers as their woes in front of goal continued, having scored just three times in their last eight matches.

Alex Gogic had a header saved and Kye Rowles cleared Thierry Small's effort off the line at 2-0, but Stephen Robinson's side drop to fifth place behind Kilmarnock after a sixth straight away defeat.

Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland

Shankland the difference as Hearts eye third spot - analysis

Hearts' win at Celtic Park last week lifted them to third place and changed the narrative on an unspectacular start to the season, but it was vitally important they built on that result.

Having a striker of Shankland's quality isn't just a help, it is the vital difference in a league where so many of the teams are closely matched.

The contrast in his goals summed up his ability. The first was great movement and an example of staying alert in the box as he crept in at the back post before guiding his header into the corner.

The second was sensational poise, imagination, and technique. There were other positives for Hearts boss Steven Naismith, too. Craig Halkett was solid on his return to the starting XI after a year out, and 20-year-old Aidan Denholm was industrious in midfield alongside Barrie McKay, who is also working his way back from injury.

It was a performance with tempo and aggression, something they have been accused of lacking at times. Now two points clear in third, their task is to stay there come the winter break, with an Edinburgh derby up next.

There was no shortage of endeavour from St Mirren, but they lacked quality. They flung in 27 crosses and had 11 shots, most of which came after going 2-0 down.

But there is no getting away from the fact their early-season form has deserted them, particularly in front of goal. Robinson's side have scored just three times in eight matches, and two of those were own goals.

They have lost six in a row on the road, and failed to score in five of those losess. Robinson brought in Greive to partner Ayunga up front but the Kiwi struggled.

Their most threatening players were centre-back Richard Taylor, and Scott Tanser, who takes free-kicks. That summed up their struggles.

What they said

Hearts manager Steven Naismith: "We're happy. You look at that result, we score two goals and keep a clean sheet. All the aspects are good.

"But I always want to progress and be better I think we could have made it more comfortable."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I thought we pressed well in the first half. We won the ball back on numerous occasions. But our quality when we won it back... we refused to put the ball in the box which isn't us."

What's next?

Hearts go to their old foes Hibernian on 27 December (20:00 GMT) while St Mirren host the side directly above them, Kilmarnock, in a mouthwatering contest (19:45).