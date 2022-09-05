I Heart Mac and Cheese restaurant sets opening date for new Lexington County spot

A restaurant that specializes in customizable macaroni and cheese bowls and specialty grilled cheese sandwiches has set an opening date for a new location in the Midlands.

I Heart Mac and Cheese will have a grand opening at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 for its shop at 2712 Emanuel Church Road in West Columbia, according to a release from the company. It will be located in the Mission Springs Plaza shopping center alongside businesses such as Bogarts restaurant and Stroud Supply.

This will be the second Midlands I Heart Mac and Cheese location. The other is at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway in northeast Columbia. That restaurant opened in September 2021.

The first 10 people in line at the opening in West Columbia will get free mac and cheese for a year, the company said in its release.

Restaurateur Robin Patel is opening the West Columbia I Heart Mac and Cheese.

“My past experience in owning a restaurant allowed me to understand the different aspects that come with effectively maintaining a business,” Patel said in a statement. “I enjoyed seeing the restaurant thrive, knowing my customers were satisfied which inspired me to progress further and open an I Heart Mac and Cheese here in West Columbia.

“Unlike other restaurants, it focuses on mac and cheese as a main dish where you can add a variety of ingredients to create different combinations of flavor.”

Special dishes at the restaurant range from lobster and white truffle mac to a Cuban-sandwich-inspired mac. It also offers specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, some vegan dishes, select desserts and more.