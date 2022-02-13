‘A heart of gold’: Family seeks help burying son, 22, killed in Kansas City shooting

Eduardo Salazar, 22, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Kansas City, police said. Now his family is figuring out what’s next.

“Eduardo had a heart of gold; helped everyone & anyone. You asked him a favor he never said no, you could count on him for anything,” a GoFundMe created by Salazar’s sister read.

Just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 7, two men arrived at a Kansas City-area hospital with gunshot wounds, police said at the time.

Salazar, one of the victims, died from his injuries. The second victim suffered serious injuries.

Police believe the men were shot in the 700 block of Spruce.

Salazar was the 16th homicide victim this year in Kansas City. Two more people have since been killed, according to data by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Family of Salazar, who leaves behind parents and siblings among his loved ones, is asking for help covering the cost of his funeral.

As of Sunday morning, the online fundraiser had collected almost $2,700 in donations.