'A Heart Full Of Memories': Friends Fans Are Remembering Matthew Perry's Best Chandler Moments

Matthew Perry's best Friends moments

Friends fans have been sharing some of Matthew Perry’s best moments as Chandler Bing, following the star’s death.

The actor was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday, at the age of 54.

The news prompted a wave of tributes from across the world, including his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and singer Adele.

With Friends still remaining as popular as it was when it first aired from 1994 to 2004, fans of the US sitcom have also been remembering Matthew’s work as the quick-witted Chandler.

The social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) has been flooded with many memorable, hilarious and poignant Chandler moments from across Friends’ 10 seasons:

If you need a laugh tonight, here’s a blooper of the infamous Friends “pivot” scene. For me, “pivot” is one of the single funniest scenes in sitcom history, and it wouldn’t be what it is without Matthew Perry. pic.twitter.com/fmDkd9KejO — Steve Holley (@BySteveHolley) October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry delivering the final line in Friends pic.twitter.com/Rn6sidRC4K — Nicol (@nikowl) October 29, 2023

GEN X is feeling this loss in a certain kinda way... we made it through the drama of our young adult years with these characters going through it right beside us. They lightened things up for half an hour every week for so many years and so many laughs...#RiPMatthewPerry🙏🖤 pic.twitter.com/peQrCaGidZ — Joanna DeVoe (@JoannaDeVoe) October 29, 2023

As Chandler and Monica are pronounced husband and wife in FRIENDS, the song being played by the string quartet is ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters.



Rest in Peace Matthew Perry pic.twitter.com/4WibFcnUfP — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) October 29, 2023

chandler bing being relatable for one minute straight, RIP Matthew Perry 💔 pic.twitter.com/aNNYclfDBC — Friends Addiction (@friendsadiciton) October 29, 2023

Throwback to when Matthew Perry’s Chandler dressed up as a pink bunny for the Halloween episode of friends. Rip 💔pic.twitter.com/e6ry1eMWRA — Danny (@dannywontmiss) October 29, 2023

This scene always gives me so much hope❤️

Thank you for giving us Chandler Bing😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVP0G5zZyE — Divya das (@desiipasta) October 29, 2023

Pra sempre Matthew Perry

Pra sempre Chandler Bing pic.twitter.com/hAIsBY0BkE — Friends ☕ (@seriefriendsbr) October 29, 2023

A vacant seat, but a heart full of memories. RIP Chandler. Thanks for all the laughs. #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/tLkEk3d22b — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 29, 2023

Chandler & Joey defined friendship in my dictionary.



my comfort duo ❤️🩹pic.twitter.com/2TmJcZpK0E — kia. (@jyozy0) October 29, 2023

RIP Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q66PzAEBG1 — Kevin A (@kca0027) October 29, 2023

David Crane and Marta Kauffman – who created Friends and cast Matthew in the show alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer – released a joint statement along with series executive producer Kevin Bright, following news of Matthew’s death.

They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.”

They continued: “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Many of Matthew’s fans have also been sharing how he once said he wished to be remembered for his work helping other people suffering with addiction issues after his death.

