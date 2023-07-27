Heart condition forces former Saint to retire at 22

St Johnstone have sent their best wishes to former loan player Lars Dendoncker, who has retired at age 22 because of a heart condition.

The Belgian defender made his professional debut during his spell on loan at Saints from Brighton in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

Dendocker, who played seven times in total for the Perth side, was released by Brighton last summer and has now announced his retirement.

He wrote on Instagram: "Because of my heart condition, I have decided to stop playing because of my own health.

“This was and will be the hardest decision ever in my life. But there is no going back and I have to look in the future. This will take time to process.

“I’ve learned a lot throughout the years and had to sacrifice a lot. So this really hurts.

“Eleven years at the academy of Club Bruges where I made a lot of friends. Two beautiful years with Brighton and a loan move to St Johnstone where I made my professional debut.

“I want to thank all the players and staff that I have worked with.”