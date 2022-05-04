Heart Centre Rigshospitalet Copenhagen Celebrates 5,000 Robotic Cardiac Ablation Procedures

·3 min read
Denmark’s only robotic cardiac electrophysiology team is recognized for leading the world in treating the most heart rhythm patients using Stereotaxis’ advanced robotic technology

ST. LOUIS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, celebrates the achievements of the highly skilled electrophysiology team at The Heart Centre Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen University Hospital for successfully completing more than 5,000 robotic cardiac ablation procedures using Denmark’s only robotic system for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.

The Heart Centre Rigshospitalet at the University of Copenhagen is the leading user of advanced robotic technology for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias among a hundred hospitals globally. Electrophysiologists use the technology to repair the electrical circuits of the heart in a minimally invasive procedure called cardiac ablation. Robotic technology is designed to provide increased precision and safety during the procedure. The experience of Rigshospitalet across 5,000 procedures demonstrates these benefits with exceptional procedure success and safety records. Since its installation in 2006, Rigshospitalet physicians have used Stereotaxis RMN technology to treat a broad range of patients including complex cases unsuitable for traditional treatments. Among the thousands of patients who have benefited from robotic ablation are pediatric and congenital heart disease patients.

Clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Xu Chen, leads physicians in the world with the most robotic cardiac ablation procedures performed with Stereotaxis technology, having completed over 4,000 procedures. Dr. Chen has contributed to a significant body of clinical evidence on the use of robotics in electrophysiology by authoring and collaborating on 13 peer-reviewed studies.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone and our contribution to improving patient care and advancing important technology for our field,” said Dr. Peter Karl Jacobsen, Head of Invasive Electrophysiology, ablation section, cardiology at Rigshospitalet.

“We have always pursued the best treatment for our patients and are glad we could help so many patients effectively and with great safety,” added Dr. Chen, Chief Physician and clinical cardiac electrophysiologist at Rigshospitalet.

Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest. Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation. Robotic cardiac ablation is performed using a soft magnetic catheter navigated inside the heart by a physician seated at a computer cockpit. The physician navigates the catheter using precise, robotically actuated magnets positioned on either side of the patient.

“We celebrate the Rigshospitalet electrophysiology team on this significant milestone,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “To have treated 5,000 patients is an extraordinary feat. It reflects an outsized impact Rigshospitalet has had on advancing patient care, clinical science, and technology development in electrophysiology.”

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

