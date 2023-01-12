Heart attack victims face record 90-minute waits for ambulance

Laura Donnelly
Ambulances on standby in Waterloo, London, on Wednesday - Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency
Heart attack victims waited an average of 90 minutes for an ambulance last month – the worst waiting times on record.

The figure has more than doubled in a month, with average waits of more than two and a half hours in some regions. The target is 18 minutes.

Medics said the figures were “truly shocking”, while charities warned that stroke cases were in a race against the clock. Think tanks warned of a “deep crisis” in the NHS, with widespread and sustained problems across the service.

Figures for A&E waits were also the worst on record, with 55,000 people forced to wait on trolleys for at least 12 hours after a decision to admit them.

The figures for December include the first day of ambulance strikes on Dec 21. However, 999 calls fell during that day amid warnings to only use services in a “life or limb-threatening” emergency, heaping pressures on to later days.

On Thursday, unions said they were considering holding up to six more strikes. Talks between ministers and unions are expected to continue, with both sides having said some progress has been made.

The data, from NHS England, show the average response time in December for ambulances dealing with the most urgent incidents – defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries – was 10 minutes and 57 seconds. This is the worst performance on record, and is set against a target of seven minutes.

Category two calls, which include heart attack and stroke patients, had average waits of one hour 33 minutes – double the 41-minute wait in November. In the South West, the average wait for such patients was two hours 39 minutes, the figures show.

The statistics also show that more than 36,000 people who called 999 with such emergencies in December waited more than three and a half hours for an ambulance.

Around nine in 10 strokes are caused by a blood clot in the brain, which normally requires thrombolysis “clot-busting” drugs. These should be administered within four and half hours of stroke symptoms, becoming less effective as time goes on.

“Pressures on the NHS right now are intolerable, with patients paying the price,” said Louise Ansari, the national director of the Healthwatch England patient group.

The figures for England also showed a record 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month from a decision to admit to actually being admitted. That compares with 12,859 such waits last December, and 2,356 in the December before the Covid pandemic.

The proportion of patients seen within four hours in England’s A&Es fell to a record low of 65 per cent in December. A record 2.2 million patients attended A&E, while the number of category one calls was at an all-time high at 101,099.

Elsewhere, the waiting list for routine treatment such as cataract operations and hip replacements has fallen slightly from a record 7.21 million people to 7.19 million.

Siva Anandaciva, the chief analyst at The King’s Fund, a think tank, said: “There is no shying away from the reality that the NHS is deep in crisis, as demonstrated by unprecedented strikes and widespread, serious and sustained problems in quality of care, despite the best efforts of health  care staff.

“The figures show this is particularly true in emergency care, with patients waiting over an hour and a half on average for an ambulance when they have a condition like a stroke or heart attack, and even when they get to hospital nearly 55,000 people are stuck in A&E on trolleys waiting more than 12 hours.

“Since modern records began, A&E performance is the worst it has ever been and not a single NHS trust in the country is managing to meet the national target to be seen within four hours.”

Juliet Bouverie, the chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “It’s hard not to despair at the state of the health service.

“Over an hour and a half is an unacceptably long wait for an ambulance when you’re having a stroke. Every minute waited is a shortened chance of survival or weeks more rehabilitative therapies. These delays are causing severe disability and even death.

“I am incredibly worried that this is a chronic crisis situation for the ambulance service. This has life-threatening consequences for thousands of stroke patients.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “December’s performance figures are truly shocking, more than 50 per cent of all patients facing waits over four hours and nearly 55,000 patients facing 12-hour waits from the decision to admit.”

He warned that such waits were the “tip of the iceberg”, given that many would have waited hours before a decision to admit them was taken, adding: “We need long-term sustained political will, engagement, and investment in the health and social care service to tackle the root of these problems – and crucially, we need honest language about the depth of this crisis.

“We have no more time for inaction and unfulfilled promises.”

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, the NHS national medical director, said: “As staff responded to record A&E attendances, 999 calls and emergency ambulance call outs as the ‘twindemic’ lead to unprecedented levels of respiratory illness in hospital, they also continued to deliver for patients with more people than ever before receiving diagnostic tests and cancer treatment.

“These figures show just how hard our staff are working, not only in the face of extreme pressure but also in bringing down the Covid backlogs and checking more people for cancer than ever before in one month.

“The NHS will keep its foot on the accelerator to continue to make progress on the Covid backlog and hospitals have today been asked to ensure anyone waiting longer than 18 months has their treatment booked in before March.”

It comes a day after up to 25,000 ambulance workers went on strike in a dispute with the Government over pay.

More strikes are scheduled, with nurses due to walk out next Wednesday and Thursday, and another ambulance strike the week after, on Jan 23.

The latest figures show hospitals grinding to a halt in the period after Christmas. On Jan 8, almost 72 per cent of patients who were fit to be discharged remained stuck in hospital, with similar figures seen on Boxing Day.

Statistics for the week ending Jan 8 suggest around 96.3 per cent of ward beds are occupied – the highest on record – but also indicate that Covid and flu pressures are beginning to ease.

The number of patients in hospital with flu fell by 37 per cent in a week. In total, there were 3,984 such patients on Jan 8, compared to 5,447 the week before. Covid occupancy is down to 7.3 per cent of beds on Jan 8 from seasonal high of 8.9 per cent on Dec 29.

