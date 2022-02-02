Hearing emergency sirens in Lexington? Here’s when the city tests its warning system

Hearing emergency sirens in Lexington? It may just be a test.

Lexington’s outdoor warning sirens are tested at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of every month, according to Lexington Emergency Management.

There are 30 outdoor sirens in Fayette County, located in parks and in the downtown Lexington area. The sirens are meant to alert people about potential incoming hazardous weather, a hazardous chemical spill or a chemical stockpile emergency preparedness incident, according to local emergency management.

When the sirens are being tested, a series of chimes will play followed by a voice announcement stating “this is a test.” In actual emergency situations, the voice announcement will correlate with the type of emergency, according to Lexington Emergency Management.

The siren wail can be heard from about one-half mile away from each siren, according to Lexington Emergency Management’s website. The public address statements can be heard from about one-quarter mile away. The sirens are primarily intended to warn people who are outdoors.

More information on Lexington’s sirens can be found on the Lexington Emergency Management website.