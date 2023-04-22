Hearing aid users warned to disconnect them before emergency alerts

Franki Oliver of the Royal National Institute for Deaf People advised users to “disconnect your hearing aids from Bluetooth before the emergency alert test” - Westend61

Thousands of hearing aid users have been advised to disconnect their devices to avoid the Government’s new emergency alert system damaging their ears.

At 3pm on Sunday, mobile phones will play a siren and display a message about the service in a nationwide test designed to ensure it can be activated in a real emergency.

Hearing charities have warned the alert could startle people who have mobile phones connected to their hearing aids, as well as anyone with tinnitus or wearing headphones.

Franki Oliver, an audiology manager at the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, said the volume of the alert “may be uncomfortable for people using hearing aids that connect to a phone via Bluetooth” and he advised users to “disconnect your hearing aids from Bluetooth before the emergency alert test”.

The alert, which will start at 3pm and last until the phone user switches it off, could be played directly into the ears of a person wearing Bluetooth hearing aids.

Thousands of deaf people use these devices to hear their mobile phones and computers, and in some areas they are available on the NHS.

Ministers have reassured the public that the alert can be silenced easily, and they played down concerns that it could cause road accidents and identify the secret phones of domestic abuse victims.

In a real emergency the system would be unlikely to be played across the country at the same time and it is designed to be localised to areas surrounding specific phone masts.

Unlikely to be used for terrorist attacks

While it has been suggested the alerts could be sent during a terrorist attack, the Telegraph understands the new system was unlikely to be used for that purpose.

Government sources accept that posting emergency alerts when “marauding” terrorists are moving from place to place - such as during the London Bridge terrorist attack in 2017 - would add to the confusion and sow panic.

The sources suggested alerts were more likely to be sent to warn the public of extreme weather, wildfires and floods.

But the disclosure that the system is unlikely to be used in the event of a terrorist attack will raise questions about how necessary it is, as well as serious questions regarding its cost.

While extreme weather events have become increasingly common in recent years, it remains the case that Britain’s climate poses far less of a risk of an imminent threat to life than parts of the US or Australia, where the emergency alert system has proved valuable.

Awareness campaign

The Cabinet Office, which is in charge of the alerts, has run an awareness campaign warning the public about Sunday's test to help avoid accidents.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has advised Britons not to use power tools or climb ladders at 3pm, in case the alert startles them.

Drivers have been told not to allow the alert to distract them on the road – even though using a mobile phone while driving a car is illegal.

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said: “I would encourage people to remember that today it is just a test. There is no need to take any action and you can simply swipe it away, as you would any other message you receive.”