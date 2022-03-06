Heardle: The new version of Wordle – but for music fans

It seems like every day now there is a new Wordle-inspired game to play.

Wordle has become part of people’s daily routine since launching earlier this year. Created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games, the game sees users having to guess a brand new five-letter word every day.

In the past month, new variations of the game have become available, including Quordle, which is basically four games of Wordle in one, albeit with more guesses to be had, Octordle – the same again, but with eight grids – and Wordle, which tests users’ geography knowledge by isolating a country for them to guess.

Over the past few days, Heardle has started trending on Twitter. This new version, which can be found at Heardle.app, tests users’ music knowledge.

You start with a tiny snippet of a song and, with each new clue, these become longer each time. You only have six guesses to name the song and artist.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to make a guess each time – you can simply skip until you think you know the answer.

Heardle is the latest game inspired by Wordle (Heardle)

If you’re worried that it will select an obscure album track from an artist you’ve never listened to, don’t fear – Heardle’s website explains that it has accumulated its library based on “a lit of the most streamed songs in the past decade” on Soundcloud.

