Heardle: Spotify announces it's shutting down the popular name-that-tune game

Spotify has announced it is dropping Heardle - the name-that-tune game inspired by Wordle.

The streaming giant had acquired the game last July, five months after it took the world by storm.

Heardle played small snippets of music and challenged gamers to guess the song as quickly as possible.

But in a new statement, Spotify said: "After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle."

The company had been hoping that the game would help users discover new music, but it's now confirmed that it plans to focus on other features.

It's unclear whether Heardle will continue to exist elsewhere, and it is currently due to close on 5 May.

Like Wordle, the game has become a daily habit for many music aficionados.

It is unclear who invented it - but according to Vanity Fair, he is a "London-based web and app designer".

Spotify's acquisition of Heardle hadn't gone down well last year, with some fans complaining that they were no longer able to access the game.

"Why do big corporations ruin everything," one said.

Others were upset because their scores hadn't been transferred over to Spotify, meaning they had lost all of their gaming statistics.