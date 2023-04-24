He heard noises at a Culver’s restaurant in Florida. Then he looked inside the drain

Some lucky ducks got rescued on Sunday morning on the Treasure Coast of Florida.

A Facebook post from the St. Lucie County Fire District tells followers that a man walking behind Culver’s restaurant on Tradition Parkway in Port St. Lucie heard quacking noises that were coming from inside a storm drain.

The Good Samaritan initially tried to extract the poor creatures himself, but eventually called for professional help, the fire department said.

Emergency crews removed the birds, and showed off a handful pictures documenting the rescue. In one, a first responder is seen climbing into the drain. Another shows a smiling firefighter holding an adorable duckling in her gloved hand.

Happy ending: The fuzzballs were “safely reunited” with their mother in a nearby pond, the post said.