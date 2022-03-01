'You heard him screaming': Judge hands 6-year sentence to woman who helped kill robbery victim

Trista Nadene Tinkler, left, and Robert Gordon Daignault, centre, were charged in the death of Kasif Hirani, a newcomer to Calgary from India. He was stabbed 25 times and his car was stolen. (RCMP - image credit)

A Calgary woman who participated in the violent death of a man she'd just met has been handed a six-year sentence.

Last month, Trista Tinkler pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2019 death of Kasif Hirani, 30.

Tinkler, 36, and boyfriend Robert Daignault, 53, took the man to a remote area where he was taken out of the vehicle and stabbed 25 times.

Although she did not know of the plan to kill the victim, Tinkler did know "the plan was to leave him in a remote area on a freezing night," said Court of Queen's Bench Justice Alice Woolley in handing down the sentence.

"You did nothing to help him when you heard him screaming," said Woolley.

With credit for the time Tinkler has spent in custody, she has four years left on her sentence.

Hirani, who had just turned 30 years old, left behind a wife, who called him her "most favourite person on this planet" and said he was her "only support in Canada."

The couple had moved to Canada several years earlier from India.

Drug addicted and broke

At the time of the killing, Tinkler and Daignault were "couch surfing," staying at a friend's place. The pair was addicted to drugs, homeless and out of money.

On Dec. 28, Tinkler arranged a "date" with Hirani, with a plan to exchange sexual services for money.

Tinkler was picked up by Hirani at a pub in the city's southeast and she brought him to the apartment where she and Daignault had been staying.

There, Hirani was forced into the back seat of his vehicle.

Couple stole $14K from victim

Once they got him to the Springbank area, Hirani was taken out of the car.

Tinkler stayed in the vehicle but could hear Hirani's screams.

The victim was stabbed 25 times and left on the side of the road.

In the days after his death, Tinkler and Daignault stole more than $14,000 from the Hirani using his bank card to make withdrawals, e-transfers and purchases, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Prosecutor Vince Pingitore had proposed a five- to seven-year prison term, while defence lawyer Shamsher Kothari argued his client should spend four years behind bars.

Daignault is still awaiting trial.