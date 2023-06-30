Hear The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Suzanna Son Collaborate on ‘False Idols’

abel-the-weeknd-tesfaye_2 - Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

For his latest song drop from The Idol, The Weeknd has collaborated with Lil Baby and Suzanna Son on “False Idols.” The musician, who created and stars in the HBO series, also released “Like a God,” a new solo track. Both songs will appear in the season finale, set to air Sunday.

Originally, the Weeknd announced that he would release the songs from The Idol via a soundtrack album out on June 30. He has instead been dropping the tracks in weekly installments to coincide with each episodes as it airs on Sunday nights. Last week he released three tracks: “Fill the Void,” a collaboration between Lily-Rose Depp, the Weeknd, and Ramsey; a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy”; and “One of the Girls,” which features the Weeknd, Depp, and Jennie from Blackpink.

“I’m too hyped,” The Weeknd wrote about his decision to release the songs weekly. “Instead, I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode. I’m excited for you guys to hear what we’ve been cooking and all these incredible artists that are a part of this show.”

The Idol has been at the center of controversies for a while now, having been pushed back repeatedly and later facing allegations of a horrible on-set atmosphere, as reported by Rolling Stone. After finally premiering at Cannes, the project faced mixed or negative reactions to the show’s empty sleaze. Rolling Stone’s David Fear described the first two episodes that were screened at the festival as feeling “nasty, brutish, much longer than it is, and way, way worse than you’d have anticipated.”

The first season of the series was thought to feature six episodes, however it came to light earlier this week that The Idol will wrap up after only five. The series has not yet been renewed for a second season. Earlier this month, HBO PR tweeted, “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

